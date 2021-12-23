A Christmas tree and diamond ring display shine over the water at Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights. Christmas displays like this one will be lighting up the town of Ocean City through the end of the year, and visitors can take a walking tour through the town’s festively illuminated Northside Park for only $5 admission (kids ages 11 and under admitted free).
Holiday lighting displays are reflected on the water at Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights. Colorful decorations like this one will be lighting up the town of Ocean City through the end of the year, and visitors can take a walking tour through the town’s festively illuminated Northside Park for only $5 admission (kids ages 11 and under admitted free).
The lights on this tree change color to shine in the full spectrum of Christmas color. Festive displays like this one will be lighting up the town of Ocean City through the end of the year, and visitors can take a walking tour through the town’s Northside Park for only $5 admission (kids ages 11 and under admitted free).
Giant candy canes and the lollipop seen here are just for decoration, but Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights is a sweet Christmas treat for the whole family. Christmas displays like this one will be lighting up the town of Ocean City through the end of the year, and visitors can take a walking tour through the town’s festively illuminated Northside Park for only $5 admission (kids ages 11 and under admitted free).
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
PHOTOS BY ANGELA PRICE
An American flag lighting display stands proudly at the Ocean City Winterfest of Lights.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Lighted toy soldiers stand guard over Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Placing the star on top of this lighted tree can be a precarious task, but fun for the whole family to watch.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
OCEAN CITY — The scenic coastal town of Ocean City will be illuminated with Christmas lights until the end of the year. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, visitors can enjoy an expanded walking tour through the town’s Northside Park, basking in the colorful glow of thousands of lights.
Animated holiday displays and exhibits will be featured, including the town’s 50-foot Christmas tree. Sip hot chocolate while you admire the reflection of Christmas lights on the wintry water, and look out for the opportunity to grab a picture with Santa Claus.
