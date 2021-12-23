OCEAN CITY — The scenic coastal town of Ocean City will be illuminated with Christmas lights until the end of the year. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, visitors can enjoy an expanded walking tour through the town’s Northside Park, basking in the colorful glow of thousands of lights.

Animated holiday displays and exhibits will be featured, including the town’s 50-foot Christmas tree. Sip hot chocolate while you admire the reflection of Christmas lights on the wintry water, and look out for the opportunity to grab a picture with Santa Claus.

Admission is $5 for guests 12 and older, and free for children 11 and younger. More information is available online at https://www.ococean.com/events/winterfest-holidays.

