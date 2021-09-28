ANNAPOLIS — Environmentalists and a leading civil rights group are pushing for state approvals for proposed windmills in the Atlantic Ocean off the Ocean City coast.
The Maryland Public Service Commission is holding hearings and accepting public comments until Nov. 19 on wind energy proposals from US Wind and Orsted for new offshore renewable energy projects.
The state regulatory panel is scheduled to decide on the projects by Dec. 18.
The NAACP Maryland State Conference supports the projects contending they will help with changes in the climate and create economic opportunities for workers and minority owned businesses.
“These two projects must be part of our state’s response to climate change. Offshore wind will create good jobs and will open new economic opportunities for Minority Business Enterprises, thanks to requirements established by the General Assembly. The public strongly supports clean energy in Maryland, and we urge the Public Service Commission to approve offshore wind projects that will make us a leader in clean energy and advance environmental equity,” said Staci Hartwell, environment and climate justice chair for the NAACP Maryland state conference.
The Biden administration is more supportive of wind energy than former President Donald Trump — a vocal opponent of windmills and their own impacts on the surrounding environment and wildlife. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has also inked an agreement with his counterparts in Virginia and North Carolina to promote wind energy developments off the Atlantic coast.
Environmental and conservation groups also back the Maryland wind projects.
“Maryland is at a climate crossroads, and it’s time to take the right path to a clean-energy future. We urge the Public Service Commission to carefully review these offshore wind proposals and approve projects that can generate an enormous amount of electricity without contributing to climate change. Offshore wind energy must be a part of our state’s response to this global crisis, said Kim Coble, executive director of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters.
The Sierra Club and Chesapeake Climate Action Network also voiced support the windmill projects. The US Wind Inc. project is called MarWin project and would generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity.Denmark-based Orsted’s projects is called Skipjack Wind 2 and would generate up to 760 megawatts of wind energy.
“We urge the people of Maryland to let the Public Service Commission know that we support offshore wind in our state. We see the impact of climate change every day – floods, wildfires, extreme weather and higher temperatures, and Maryland is one of the most vulnerable states for damage from climate change. Maryland must embrace offshore wind as part of our clean-energy effort. The Public Service Commission should move quickly to approve these two smart projects, said Josh Tulkin, director of the Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.