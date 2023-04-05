WYE MILLS — Friends of Wye Mill Inc. has announced that its “Spring Fling” celebration and bake sale will be held Saturday, May 6, at the Wye Grist Mill and Museum in Wye Mills.
Old Wye Mill to host opening day in May
Jonathan Carter
Festivities on this first grinding day of 2023 will continue throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mill will celebrate its 341st year of operation using water power and 140-year old stones to grind corn into meal that festival goers can purchase for their next batch of muffins and pancakes. Other types of stone-ground artisanal flour (Einkorn and buckwheat), corn meal, and grits, as well as pottery, local jams, jellies, maple syrup and mill memorabilia are also available for purchase. A raffle ticket for a basket of goodies will be given for each purchase of $5 or more.
At 11 a.m. there will be a dedication ceremony for the new door in honor of James Casey, long-time miller and volunteer who spent more than 35 years helping to show visitors how things were done in the old days.
The Wye Grist Mill is one of the oldest commercial/industrial buildings on the Eastern Shore and in Maryland. Originally built in 1682, reconstructed in 1860, and restored several times since, the mill has operated continuously, grinding famous shore grains. The machinery inside reflects the evolution of the milling process from the 17th century to the beginning of the 20th.
The first floor museum describes the wheat bonanza which brought great wealth and world attention to the Eastern Shore in the late 1700s. A documentary video produced last year can be viewed in the museum. There are several “activity backpacks” for children (two versions, for grades K-3 and grades 4-6) which can be borrowed and returned to make the most of your visit.
The Old Wye Mill is open during the months of May through October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Grinding days, when the mill grinds flour or cornmeal, generally occur throughout the season on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
Group and school tours are available by request. Call the mill office at 410-827-3850.
Any interested individuals may become members, volunteers or may train to become a miller.
The Wye Grist Mill is under the care of Friends of Wye Mill Inc., a local volunteer group working to preserve and operate the Old Wye Mill. The mill is maintained so the public can explore its history, technology, and cultural significance. Friends of Wye Mill is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.
