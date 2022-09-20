CAMBRIDGE — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday afternoon by officers responding to calls for shots fired in Cambridge.
Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots shortly after 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, in the area of Fairmont Avenue and Rigby Avenue.
Officers searched the surrounding area and found a deceased body with multiple gunshot wounds near the end of the 500 block of Edgewood Avenue.
Cambridge Police Department Acting Chief Justin Todd said his agency then contacted Maryland State Police homicide and crime scene units.
Crime scene tape blocked off the end of Edgewood Avenue, a wooded portion of the block with multiple undeveloped lots on a street that runs parallel to the adjacent Greenwood Avenue. Investigators also taped off areas near Hubert Street.
Family and community members gathered together on Edgewood Avenue, some comforting each other.
“This seems like a movie, this doesn’t seem real,” said one woman standing near the scene.
The scene of the investigation was located about 700 feet down the block from the scene of a Jan. 25 double murder in a warehouse.
The area where the victim was found is roughly the same distance from a Nov. 18, 2021 murder on Camelia Street, a Nov. 7, 2021 murder on Greenwood Avenue, and an April 5, 2021 murder on Greenwood Avenue and Gloria Richardson Circle.
Tips or complaints can be phoned in to CPD anonymously by calling 410-228-3784.
