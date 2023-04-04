BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — One person was killed after a strong tornado ripped through the towns of Bridgeville, Greenwood and Ellendale in southern Delaware Saturday night.
The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that the tornado that struck the small towns in Sussex County was rated an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale — a tornado with winds between 136 mph and 165 mph. The NWS said winds peaked around 140 mph in Saturday’s tornado.
The tornado began just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening near the intersection of Polk Road and Dublin Hill Road in Bridgeville and moved east, crossing Route 404 (Seashore Highway).
The tornado continued eastward, then turned northeast, tearing through fields, wooded areas and residential areas, leaving behind significant tree damage and damage to homes, the NWS said.
The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center said Sunday that more than 60 structures in the area sustained damage from the storm.
The tornado, which tracked a 14-mile path of destruction across the state, dissipated near Ellendale about 20 minutes after forming, the NWS said.
Saturday’s tornado made history as the widest tornado the state had recorded since 1950, with a maximum path width of 700 yards, or 0.4 miles.
It also marked the second recorded fatality from a tornado in the state, with the first recorded in 1983 near Hartly.
