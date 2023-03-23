CAMBRIDGE — One Mission Cambridge has launched a “community partner” program with businesses in Dorchester County to help bring its services to more residents in Cambridge, according to a recent statement from the organization.
To date, Riverview Restaurant, Heirloom Athletics and Aldi in Cambridge have committed to supporting One Mission Cambridge through a variety of offerings. Riverview Restaurant is donating a portion of its restaurant sales on March 30 to benefit the organization, while Aldi of Cambridge, a retail partner, is donating surplus food items to One Mission Cambridge’s Food Pantry.
Heirloom Athletics of Cambridge is collecting food items in May to support One Mission Cambridge’s “Healthy Pantry Meals” program in June. The gym, which is affiliated with CrossFit, is moving toward becoming a Center for Health Care and Healing and the program aligns perfectly with the business’s mission, according to owner Karah Bunde. Food items to be collected are ingredients for June’s healthy meal at One Mission Cambridge. In addition to collecting food items in the month of May at the gym, Heirloom Athletics will collect items at its annual MURPH Memorial Day Weekend CrossFit Workout on May 27 beginning at 9 a.m. A list of needed items will be provided at the gym.
“We were introduced to One Mission Cambridge through one of our members who volunteer there. We have become aware of the important role that One Mission Cambridge plays in our community,” said Karah Bunde, owner and director of Shenanigans at Heirloom Athletics.
“Many people are unaware of the needs we have in this community. Businesses need to ask the question, ‘How can we continue to collaborate to help make the community stronger?’” Bunde said.
One Mission Cambridge, a coalition of Christian churches and ministries that is meeting the physical and spiritual needs of men, women and children in Cambridge, serves an average of 210 individuals a month at its location at 614 Race Street in Cambridge. The organization offers such quality programs as a food pantry, community navigation, counseling services and community dinners that are offered on the first Monday of every month.
According to director Krista Pettit, it takes $208,890 a year to fund One Mission Cambridge’s operations and donations are needed to keep the organization moving forward this year.
“I am continuing to meet with area businesses to form partnerships that can align our efforts to assist our neighbors. We have a generous community that I know will accept this challenge,” she said.
For more information about how to become a community partner of One Mission Cambridge, contact Pettit at 443-521-6825.
The organization is still in need of volunteers and volunteer training is available for a variety of shifts. One Mission Cambridge is open t to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month.
Visit One Mission Cambridge on Facebook or Instagram or its website onemissioncambridge.org or call 410-901-3959 for more information. Donations can be made to One Mission Cambridge, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613.
