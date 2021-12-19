EASTON — The picture digitally shared across and beyond Easton High School on the morning of Dec. 8 had a confusing lineage. It was a messy compilation of screenshots, texts and photos — an undeniable, misleading rabbit hole.
Peering from the surface, it was a screenshot timestamped at 8:09 a.m. The picture captured an iPhone, timestamped 11 minutes earlier, with another screenshot displayed. And buried in that iPhone was another cell phone. The entire thing was littered with captions from the users passing it along.
“Not going to school,” one user said.
“No no no stop dude,” said another. “I have important things to do tf.”
At least six people contributed to the collage of medium and message.
Originating on Snapchat, a popular social media app that combines texting with photography, it was muddied, disorienting, and, most obviously, frightening. The bottom layer held a threat.
“You decide if you must take the chance to risk your life,” the original image said. Its author, tiny and tucked into the center of the picture, said they were determining what day to attack their school. Their username was invisible, and their school was unidentified.
“Think smart” They warned. “I have my pistol ready.”
Relayed by students before eventually pouring into the town’s Facebook group, the photo caused Easton High School to go into lockdown for the second day in a row. Online, community members produced their own screenshots and reportage, including photos of emails from school officials and memos from law enforcement, looking to make sense of the situation.
Citizens explained that Wednesday’s gun threat was separate from Tuesday’s bomb threat, which already resulted in a 14-year-old girl’s arrest. One group member commented that her nephew in a different Maryland county “had this same thing happen yesterday,” and another replied that her grandchildren’s school, too, faced a similar incident.
Approximately one hour after the lockdown began, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office determined that the core of the rabbit hole, the threatening picture with no attribution and no named target, was not credible.
The threat originated from a different state.
“Social media has changed the landscape. It’s made threats challenging for law enforcement,” said Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble. Acknowledging that social media companies have been cooperative in investigations, the sheriff also said he was pleased by the promptness and “high incidence” of reporting by students.
“It’s encouraging that students see that stuff and they take it seriously and they go to a teacher or an adult with the information,” Gamble said.
“When a school receives a threat, it is taken seriously,” said Talbot County Public Schools spokesperson Debbie Gardner. “We ask that if a student, parent or member of our staff notices behavior that is a safety concern, they promptly report the situation to a trusted adult, school administration or law enforcement.”
Although the threat did not materialize, the episode at Easton High was just one in a recent pattern of school threats across the Eastern Shore. Since the start of December, threats of violence have been reported in public high schools in both Queen Anne’s and Kent counties, as well as middle and private schools in Easton.
The Saints Peter & Paul School, a Catholic day school located just over a mile away from Easton High, was evacuated Thursday, Dec. 9 following a bomb threat. The evacuation marked three consecutive days of threats, with four total incidents, in the Talbot County seat.
Police departments working on the cases said they do not believe the four events were related.
While the threats varied from written notes to text messages, the Snapchat that locked down Easton High wasn’t the only incident started or escalated by online misinformation. According to Jessica Milligan, public information officer for the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff, in the last two weeks, law enforcement officials have discovered and debunked similarly intimidating messages from states as close as Virginia and as far as Texas.
Gamble remembered previous threats in his county coming from overseas.
“It comes from other states … friends share with friends, and before you know it, the spiderweb just grows,” Milligan said in an interview. “Just because it’s on social media doesn’t mean it’s true.”
Richard Smith, president of the QA Board of Education, acknowledged that some of these inciting rumors sprouted from local students as well, and that the board plans on reviewing its cell phone policy in 2022.
“Our technology has probably gone past our phone policy right now,” the board president said.
QACPS current policy prohibits the “use of chat rooms, instant messaging services, internet [and] computer games, or social media.”
Between panicked rumors and disruptions to the school day, the trend has posed a challenge to police and school officials, who must balance the need for public safety with the search and dissemination of factual information.
“It’s a social media frenzy … you don’t know where a social media rumor will end. The snowball keeps growing,” Milligan said. “Can it get squashed by putting factual information out there, like letting the public know there is no real threat? Or does it continue to spiral? Unfortunately, sometimes, matters go very badly.”
The public information officer recalled two recent incidents at Queen Anne’s County High School (QACHS) where speculation and rumor had overtaken the reality of the situation.
One case exaggerated the police presence at QACHS Tuesday, Dec. 7, when a small number of deputies secured the smooth removal of a suspended student. Online, rumors placed several more officers at the building — Milligan recalled hearing upwards of 70 — and that inflation led to fear of a school shooting.
“The students and staff at QACHS have undergone fear through threats and violence over the past several weeks,” QACPS Superintendent Patricia Saelens said in a statement following the incident. “Social media has [exacerbated] these rumors, speculation and hearsay.”
A more dramatic event occurred at the school Friday, Dec. 3, when claims erupted online that a student had brought a gun onto a school bus.
Different accounts had different details; some suggested there was one firearm, while others said there were three. The confusion escalated throughout the day, and though no guns were found, no credible threats were identified, and the school had not gone into a lockdown, parents scrambled to pick up their kids, and a barrage of calls jammed the school’s phone lines.
The unfounded event, Milligan noted, put QACHS in a compromising position, as police and the public alike struggled to communicate with the school.
“There was no emergency. There was no need for the urgency,” she said. “If there had been even an inkling of a threat, process and procedures would have been put into place.”
“To have to squash rumors and then manage if a real situation had occurred, no one wins in that situation,” Milligan continued. “We always want to stay calm and collected, have our thoughts together, and not let social media get the best of us.”
While Queen Anne’s County law enforcement and school officials acknowledged the seriousness of any threat — saying they’ll investigate all allegations, they encouraged students to keep reporting anything they find suspicious — both condemned online speculation for complicating the incidents.
“I can’t blame parents for reacting. I would be worried too,” Smith said. “But I think everyone — parents, students, teachers — need to be cognizant of what they say online. People seem to use social media as a way to express opinions, not facts. Different people report different things in different ways, but we’ve got 7,000 students and we have to make sure every one of them is safe.”
“It’s not unjustifiable to be scared,” Milligan said. “But at the same time there’s a point where you can’t go spreading rumors.”
