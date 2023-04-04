Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development
COURTESY MHDC

CAMBRIDGE — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Community Engagement Center is hosting an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, to welcome the Cambridge community to the space and provide information on resources that are available. The open house marks the launch of its engagement efforts to develop and schedule programming that reflects the community’s needs.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.