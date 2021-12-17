Pictured are Kate Gray, Clifton Foundation trustee, Audrey Scott, Chesapeake Charities board chair, Linda Kohler, executive director, and Lori Ireland, donor management specialist, with the newest billboard located on Route 301 and John Brown Road in Centreville.
STEVENSVILLE — Chesapeake Charities is organizing “Operation Christmas Cookie,” in order to deliver much-needed Christmas cheer to the residents of Kentucky who were affected by the devastating tornado last week. We are asking community members to bake their favorite holiday cookies and pack them by the dozen for distribution.
Chesapeake Charities is also collecting donations of unwrapped toys for children, warm clothing such as coats, hats, and gloves, and teddy bears and stuffed animals to bring the children comfort during these difficult days. The staff will then drive a truck to Kentucky on December 22 to distribute the cookies and toys, and serve the local residents hot chocolate, coffee, and apple cider.
Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to donate unwrapped gifts for children and bake their favorite cookies. These can be delivered to the Chesapeake Charities office, 101 Log Canoe Circle, Stevensville, through Dec. 21. The office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special arrangements for drop-off can be made by contacting the staff at 410-643-4020 or by email at info@chesapeakecharities.org.
Earlier in the year, Chesapeake Charities partnered with The Clifton Foundation to launch a media campaign to encourage kindness and civility. Chesapeake Charities created a series of character and leadership lesson plans known as “Let’s Talk,” that are being used in afterschool programs, summer camps, environmental programs, and sports activities to reinforce the importance of the six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, caring, citizenship, and fairness. The billboard campaign is just another way of spreading the message that kindness matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.