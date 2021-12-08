In November, the Rotary Club of Easton formally adopted Lord Sheldon “Scotty” Scott’s “Operation Christmas Spirit.” For over 40 years through Operation Christmas Spirit, Scotty fed 1,000 people Christmas dinner at the Easton Fire Hall and distributed even more toys to children so that they would have a meaningful Christmas Day. Sadly, Scotty passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2020, just days after his last Operation Christmas Spirit. Scotty was the driving force behind this incredible program, but his spirit will live on in the heart of the community and the Rotary Club of Easton.
Meet the Easton Rotary team that will make sure that happens:
Lonnie Green, Chairman
Marvin Foster
Andre Gibson, Jr.
Sherye Nickerson
Green has emphasized the importance of this undertaking and carrying on Scotty’s legacy.
“Spirit is the best word I can use,” Green said when describing the passion Scotty had for this program and what he (Green) and other organizers must have to do the job justice.
These are all recent Rotarians who share Scotty’s spirit and who are determined to make a difference in their community. They all have “Spirit & Service” in their hearts and are genuinely good people. At all times of year, but especially at Christmas, it’s more important than ever to keep Rotary’s motto of “Service above Self” foremost in our minds.
There is no greater mission than lending a helping hand to someone who truly needs it, and that’s what Operation Christmas Spirit has done for over four decades and what it will continue to do under the Rotary Club of Easton and Lonnie Green’s leadership.
In the earliest days, Lord Sheldon Scott (Scotty), Joe Landgraf, Will Howard and Hank Duncan, worked with local hunters and many other volunteers to prepare and deliver Canada Goose dinners to those who couldn’t get out and who welcomed a warm meal and the kind word and Christmas greetings that came with it.
Over the years, Scotty and a dedicated group of volunteers and donors worked to expand this opportunity. Each year, approximately 1,000 folks have been provided with fellowship and dinner served either at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department or by delivery. The dinners were supplemented with a box of groceries, a small gift and a warm coat to all who asked.
The deaths of Joe Landgraf in 2015, and then Scotty in 2020, left a hole in the organization thought to be impossible to fill. After a great deal of deliberation, Operation Christmas Spirit took a year off in consideration of the potential health risks to both our guests and volunteers.
To help fill the gap last year, The Rotary Club of Easton held “A Drop for Scotty” Community Food Drive. Donated food items were collected and taken to the Neighborhood Service Center which then distributed donations to anyone in the community that could use a little help over the holiday. This effort, led by Rotarians Lonnie Green and Connie Loveland, collected 10,000 pounds of food and over $11,000 to help the Neighborhood Service Center address the ongoing food insecurity needs in the community.
As the remaining officers of Operation Christmas Spirit, the officers of Operation Christmas Spirit would like to thank The Rotary Club of Easton for their commitment to carrying on this Christmas tradition. They also thank the Easton Volunteer Fire Department for providing the space for us to prepare and serve many Christmas dinners and the Mid Shore Community Foundation for their generosity and hard work on our behalf over the years.
