CAMBRIDGE — Hope for what’s to come was the overwhelming sentiment at the June 29 economic development roundtable in Cambridge.
The solutions-oriented discussion, hosted by the Dorchester County Democratic Central Committee, was a part of Unity Day events in Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico counties.
The event was held at ArtBar 2.0 in downtown Cambridge. Everett Browning Sr., 1st vice chair of the Maryland Democratic Party; Sheree Sample-Hughes, speaker pro tempore of the Maryland House of Delegates; Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout; and Matt Leonard, executive director of Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc. all spoke.
Browning was the first speaker. He spoke about the importance of collaboration and partnership.
“As the governor pushes to bring new industries here, there’s not a lot of space in the middle of the state,” Browning said. “The space is here. But we can’t come here and put industries in your cities and your towns if you’re not part of that partnership.”
Browning said he was at the event to listen and understand what is working and what isn’t. He told the crowd that it is their job to keep the party accountable.
“If you don’t see us, if you don’t hear from us, if you’re not getting the response you want, from all levels of government,” he said. “I want you guys to call us and let us know that we’re needed here.”
Sample-Hughes spoke next. Along with emphasizing the importance of collaboration and speaking up, she mentioned some of the bills that have been passed in the House of Delegates.
“This community has the wherewithal and it has the strength to move forward,” she said. “But we also know that this community is only going to be stronger if we put the investment in the family.”
Sample-Hughes talked about the Family Prosperity Act of 2023, which she said ensures people with children under the age of five get a tax credit of about $530.
“It may not sound like a lot to us in this room,” Sample-Hughes said. “But honestly every bit helps.”
Sample-Hughes also mentioned the Rural Broadband for the Eastern Shore Act of 2020 that she sponsored. She said that broadband “is in a much better place than it was 10 and 15 years ago.”
While she spoke about all of the movement forward, Sample-Hughes acknowledged there is still more that needs to be done. She urged the audience to use their voices.
“Know that the legislature needs your voice because if we don’t have your voice, if we don’t have you come testify on bills in Annapolis, then it doesn’t allow us to make this community stronger as we know it should and can be,” she said.
Rideout spoke next, discussing some of the challenges that Cambridge faces, namely housing.
“With the city, the real issue is housing,” Rideout said. “We have, as I mentioned, too much rental property.”
Rideout said that some of the issues with rental properties are that they are too expensive or they are not being maintained well.
In addressing Cambridge’s housing issues, Rideout said the city has requested a $4 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant would fund the removal of asbestos and led paint from properties in the city.
Rideout also said that the city is working on code enforcement legislation and has created a land bank to help with a future building for workforce housing.
Leonard, the last speaker of the event, talked about the importance of attracting the workforce.
“If you talk to any economic developer in the world out there, and I used to be one,” Leonard said. “Quality of place is what makes the difference.”
Leonard explained that creating a better quality of place attracts and retains the workforce so that businesses looking to grow or new businesses coming to the community, can thrive.
Leonard said this is what Cambridge Waterfront Development is trying to do through developing Cambridge Harbor.
“We think we’re having some really good success in that,” he said.
Education was another topic discussed at the roundtable on Thursday.
Dave Harper, the vice president for workforce and academic programs at Chesapeake College, said during the Q&A that education is an important investment.
“I just want to speak a word for the next generation that we have here because everyone else in this room will be part of the solution for Dorchester County and our communities,” Harper said. “But it’s really going to be the next generation that brings that to fruition.”
Later on, Leonard said there is a “fundamental misunderstanding” when it comes to the value of education to the economy.
“The only way you can expand the business base is by having the right workforce,” he said. “The only way to have the right workforce is have the right education system.”
