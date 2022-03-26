Osprey webcam star Audrey returns to the Chesapeake

KENT ISLAND — Spring peepers, spring showers and skunk cabbage are signs of spring in the Chesapeake region. Still, for many, the long-awaited return of osprey officially kicks off the season. This time of year, millions of viewers also tune in to watch the Chesapeake Conservancy’s wildlife webcams. Chesapeake Conservancy is pleased to begin a new season with explore.org, featuring three live-streaming webcams that take viewers inside the nests of osprey, peregrine falcons and great blue herons. The cams are made possible in partnership with the Crazy Osprey Family, Corporate Office Properties Trust and the owner of the property that is home to the great blue heron rookery.
After careful examination of images, Mrs. Crazy Osprey Man confirmed Audrey’s return to her Kent Island home about 11:50 a.m. on March 18, where she awaits her mate, Tom.
The Crazy Osprey Family has placed sticks with ribbons throughout their yard, which they anticipate will appear soon on the platform as the osprey begin to build their nest.
“We’re very excited to begin a new season with our partners sharing some of the Chesapeake’s most iconic species with millions of viewers across the globe,” said Chesapeake Conservancy’s spokeswoman Jody Couser. “Check out the Crazy Osprey Family’s blog to learn more about Tom and Audrey at ospreycamerablog.wordpress.com.
