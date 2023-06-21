GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delmarva Chicken Association announced the recipients of its Outstanding Grower awards, honoring 13 farm families in Delmarva’s chicken community with recognition as exemplary farmers raising broiler chickens. Each grower operates an independent, family-owned farm raising chickens in a contract with one of Delmarva’s five chicken companies. There are more than 1,330 such chicken growers on Delmarva, each one an important part of the $5 billion chicken community.
“Chicken growers in 2022 worked hand-in-hand with processing companies and allied businesses to contribute more value to Delmarva’s economy than in any previous year,” said Holly Porter, DCA’s executive director. “Growers truly delivered for all the families, including mine, who depend on the chickens they raise. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the broiler chicken industry on Delmarva, and we know Cecile Steele — who founded our chicken community with her 1923 flock — would be proud of these growers.”
Among those farms honored were Brian Altvater, Altvater Farms of Trappe growing for Mountaire and Chas and Maria Nau, Sweet Air Farm in Kennedyville, growing for Coleman Foods.
The Outstanding Grower awards were presented during the third annual Booster BBQ, an event for DCA members and invited guests at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. More than 700 DCA members and others in the chicken community attended the event, which featured barbecued chicken prepared and served by Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company and Harrington Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, ice cream from Vanderwende’s, door prizes, more than 40 vendors, lawn games and kid’s activities.
The growers received silver Revere bowls and were recognized on stage at the Booster BBQ. They also received lane signs that can be displayed at the entrances to their farms acknowledging them as outstanding poultry producers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.