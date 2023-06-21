GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delmarva Chicken Association announced the recipients of its Outstanding Grower awards, honoring 13 farm families in Delmarva’s chicken community with recognition as exemplary farmers raising broiler chickens. Each grower operates an independent, family-owned farm raising chickens in a contract with one of Delmarva’s five chicken companies. There are more than 1,330 such chicken growers on Delmarva, each one an important part of the $5 billion chicken community.


  

