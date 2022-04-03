EASTON — More than 100 Rotarians from the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware convened on Friday in the Crystal Room at the Tidewater Inn to give awards, connect with colleagues and hear what Rotary International is working on in Ukraine during District 7630’s annual conference.
“It is exciting because we have all of the rotarian leadership from the shore here in Easton. Over 100 people. Most are in leadership positions and will take the message back to their clubs,” said past president Richie Wheatley.
Being an international organization, Rotary has connections in Poland. They are actively working with the Ukrainian displaced people who are pouring out of their country of origin to seek safety from the Russian invasion.
“First and foremost obviously is raising funds. As of this week, we raised $6.5 million between Rotarians contributions and in the districts who helped put in money. The biggest thing is the disaster response grants where all of those districts and countries surrounding Ukraine applied for those grants and that money goes directly there. We are helping on the ground, providing the funding for transportation, meals, medicine, clothing. They would rather be called ‘displaced persons’ more than ‘refugees,’ because they really want to go back to Ukraine,” said Laurie Menzel, major gifts officer for the Rotary Foundation.
“We are not really a disaster relief organization, but Rotarians see the need and want to do something in some small way. You can go to Rotary.org and click on the donate button to the Disaster Response Fund and it will go to Ukraine between now and April,” she said.
One of the most touching moments of the evening was when Fawn, who didn’t give her last name, took to the stage to tell her story of domestic abuse and finally escaping with the help of the Rotary House in Centreville, which is a free shelter.
“The house was ready for families in 2008 and has continually provided rent-free units for women and children. The success is due in part to our partnership with Mid Shore Council on Family Violence. Fawn is a survivor of domestic abuse,” said Paige Tilghman, economic development manager for the Town of Centreville.
Fawn chooses to keep her last name anonymous. She is a mother of three and was strangled by her then husband and thrown through sliding glass doors. He even told her he was going to kill her one day. For the sake of the children’s safety, she stayed. Finally she had had enough when he locked her out of her own home with her young children inside. She couldn’t protect them.
“It became harder and harder to live in fear like that and I could just feel my soul slipping away from me. Normally in the cycle of violence there is a cooling down period, a honey moon phase. He would be profusely sorry and promise me the world,” she said.
She started a cleaning service and saved enough money to buy her own home. In 2018 she became a homeowner.
Easton Rotary President Reza Jafari came up to the podium following the speech.
“We are delighted to be your host for the 50 anniversary of the conference and to have our beloved Rotarian Hugh Dawkins as our district governor. The gentlemen sitting here would help build our legacy initiative serving as the chair of the finance team on the centennial committee and raising over $500,000 for scholarship is Tom Hill,” Jafari said.
Hugh Dawkins is the district governor of Rotary District 7630.
“This will be my 50th year as a Rotarian. I am so happy the district is here in Easton celebrating the town of Easton and the Easton Rotary Club. We are here at the Crystal Room for dinner. You will see people having a good time together,” Dawkins said “We did meals of hope across the district last October. We packed and distributed over 300,000 meals to local pantries. We have a member of my club who is in Poland. He is able to say, ‘We need A, B and C’ and we are sending him A, B and C.”
After eating chicken cordon bleu and Smith Island cake, the group said their goodbyes and ended around 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.