EASTON — A steady stream of voters kept the polls busy at Tuesday's election for Easton's next mayor and two council candidates.
The unusually competitive election saw three mayoral candidates: incumbent Mayor Robert Willey, current Council President Megan Cook and current Ward 1 Councilman Al Silverstein.
Two council seats were also up for grabs, with Maureen Curry and Frank Gunsallus in the race for Ward 1. In Ward 3, incumbent Ron Engle faced off against David Montgomery.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, just an hour before the polls closed, over 2,200 town residents had stopped by the Easton Volunteer Fire Department to cast their ballots — 568 voters from Ward 1, 547 voters from Ward 2, 850 voters from Ward 3 and 312 voters from Ward 4.
It was a "constant" and "busy" flow at the polls, said election supervisor Carlene Phoenix.
Mayoral candidate Megan Cook said there was an amazing voter turnout, comments that were echoed by fellow candidates and election workers.
Ward 3 candidate David Montgomery said the day was "great" and he felt good about how it had gone.
Mayoral candidate Al Silverstein commented on the friendliness of voters and their level of engagement.
"No matter what happens, it's great for the community (and) community involvement," he said.
The polls closed at 8 p.m. A final tally of in-person voters is expected by 9 p.m., Phoenix said.
About 226 absentee ballots remain to be counted. Those ballots will be tallied by the town's Board of Canvassers in the town council chambers Wednesday afternoon. The board will also formally certify the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.