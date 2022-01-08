EASTON — Just days after the first winter storm of the year brought nearly 1 foot of snow to the Mid-Shore, a second storm dropped several more inches of snow on Friday.
The storm swept through the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning, just in time to cause hazardous roads for the morning commute. Cold, blustery conditions continued throughout the day Friday and into Saturday.
In Talbot County, Easton picked up just over 3 inches of snow, Trappe recorded just over 2 inches and St. Michaels recorded under an inch, according to official snowfall reports from the National Weather Service.
In Caroline County, Denton recorded almost 4 inches and Greensboro recorded just over 3 inches.
In Queen Anne's County, Stevensville recorded almost 4 inches and Centreville recorded just under 3 inches.
In Dorchester County, East New Market recorded just over 2 inches.
Due to the weather, Talbot, Caroline, Queen Anne's and Dorchester counties all elected to close schools Friday.
Some local government operations and healthcare practices opted to open later to allow time for crews to clear the roads. Talbot County put its snow emergency plan into effect around 3:30 a.m. Friday and the Town of Easton enacted its snow emergency plan around 4:20 a.m.
Power outages across the region were minimal, with just under 200 customers affected.
Looking ahead, rain is expected Sunday afternoon into the evening, with temperatures in the mid-40s dropping to around freezing early Monday morning. More cold, blustery conditions are expected across the region Monday and Tuesday, with Monday's highs predicted to hit just above freezing and Tuesday's temperatures predicted to top out in the upper 20s.
