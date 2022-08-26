OXFORD — The Oxford Town Commission met to discuss important issues Tuesday evening. Two items on the agenda were changing part of the charter in regards to oath-taking and polling on election days. Commission President Jimmy Jaramillo talked about those issues.
“I would say the most important part of the meeting was to introduce the resolutions amending parts of our proposed charter to expand election poll times and to amend the procedure for oath of office,” said Jaramillo.
The way the charter is now has poll times for just five hours on an election day. Commissioners want longer poll times and want a commissioner-elect to be sworn in before voting on a new council president occurs.
“So once all three are sworn in, then they can vote on the president. How it’s written right now is we have a commissioner-elect, commissioner and then another commissioner and they all three vote before the commissioner-elect is sworn in. So it’s kind of backwards,” Jaramillo said.
The other resolution extends poll times on election days to have the poll be open for 12 hours.
“The other one is amending the election poll times. That’s basically extending it to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. vs. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. poll time. So, it’s giving everybody an option or a chance to really participate in democracy here in Oxford,” Jaramillo said.
Commissioner Tom Costigan said he likes the idea of increased hours at the polls to allow more people to vote.
“The fact that we are able to expand voting so if this only allows one extra person to vote, then I consider it a success because what I don’t want to hear is that somebody couldn’t or could only vote in the morning. I found out there was no voting in the morning so we’re changing that,” said Costigan.
Next, commissioners talked about the main road into town and the milling and paving work being done there. Commissioner Brian Wells said there were a number of issues that came up during that discussion.
“I felt discussion around all of the work on Morris Street and the state road was very important. It’s the main corridor through our town and it’s not necessarily the safest place from a speed perspective, parking perspective and crossing perspective, so I think that was a good discussion,” said Wells.
Wells said safety is important for foot traffic as well as bicycles.
“It’s our main street and we need it to be a safe street from a speed perspective and a pedestrian and bicycle perspective and we are working with the state to do the best we can to make that happen,” said Wells.
Wells said there will be changes coming that will increase safety of Morris Street in town.
“They’re going to be putting crosswalks in, and they’re going to try to shrink the width of the road from a striping perspective,” said Wells.
Next commissioner Tom Costigan described the passing of a man who meant a great deal to him and the town.
“One thing close to my heart was recognizing George Passano, one of our longest tenured residents here in Oxford who passed away this past Friday. George had been very active in the community for many years and his passing really leaves a hole here.
Meetings are generally held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
