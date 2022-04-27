OXFORD — The Oxford Commissioners met Tuesday night and began the meeting with a moment of silence dedicated to the people of Ukraine. President Gordon Fronk said he hoped common sense would prevail and that those who are being aggressors and creating such havoc and tragedy would cease.
Following the moment of silence, the commissioners got to work.
Oxford Day
First on the agenda was the topic of Oxford Day and the successes of the event. Public Works official Matt Ozman reported that crews began work two weeks ahead of time to get ready for the town’s festive celebration.
They worked diligently on park maintenance and brush pickup.
“Town employees put in a lot of time and a lot of effort to get everything done before Oxford Day,” Ozman said. “We had multiple employees working on Oxford Day and it looks like everything went off without a hitch.”
Next, the commissioners heard from the Oxford Police Chief Patrick Maxwell who said he’s been busy on a number of troubling cases.
“One particularly disturbing case is of an individual who stole necessary pain pills from a dying patient,” said Maxwell. Maxwell said he’s assisted on a variety of issues such as domestic violence calls, burglaries, alleged burglaries in progress and suspicious persons.
On how Oxford Day went from a police perspective, Maxwell said there they were focused on crowd flow and control since there were so many people present.
“We probably had eighteen to nineteen hundred people from beginning to end,” Maxwell said.
It was the first Oxford Day in two years due to Covid-19 and officials wanted to know how the turnout compared to other years, which turned out to be a bit lower than pre-pandemic numbers. Maxwell said in more crowded years there were also more music venues around town and even a Coast Guard helicopter in the air.
Officials speculated that the reasons for the lower turnout this year might be twofold: less promoting of the event compared to the past and other events happening concurrently in St. Michaels and Cordova.
“People are still skittish to be out in crowds but I think next year it will pick back up again even more as it expands back to its original formatting which is more bands, pirates and a little bit more things to do,” Maxwell said.
Covid-19 concerns
Next in the meeting, Town Manager Cheryl Lewis expressed concern that many of the town’s Covid cases are fully vaccinated people who are finding the vaccine is not protecting them.
“It’s caught my attention that there’s been a bit of a change in the Covid situation,” Lewis said. “The cases are not terrible but they’ve been running between four and five cases a day, which is a little different than us being zeroed out. What I noticed today was that they had nine hospitalizations and eight of them were fully vaccinated people.”
Latitude 38
Toward the end of the meeting, the commission paid tribute to two business owners who have made significant contributions to the town and community with their restaurant.
Resolution 2206 honored the contributions of Wendy Palmer and Gretchen Gordon who are retiring and preparing to close their restaurant, Latitude 38. Palmer and Gordon have been restauranteurs in Oxford for 31 years.
“These three signs along the waterfront describe all the’ve done, a lot of charitable things they’ve done to provide catering and food pandemics. They’ve probably brought people to Oxford who would not otherwise come to Oxford,” Fronk said.
Commission meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m.
