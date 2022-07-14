OXFORD — The Oxford Town Commission met Tuesday to discuss the events of the Fourth of July as well as other upcoming town initiatives. First on the agenda was the swearing in of James Jaramillo as commission president and then the swearing in of Tom Costigan as commissioner.
Public Works Spokesman Matt Ozman said his team was busy on July 3 and 4 keeping a close eye on the trash and assisting the police chief with traffic control during the fireworks event. He also said public works has been cleaning ivy off of trees in the town and, if anyone has been missed, they can contact public works.
July is also the month that Oxford Public Works audits all equipment for repairs.
“July is maintenance month for all town equipment. This is usually the time of year we go through all the trucks, backhoes and wastewater treatment plant equipment, service as needed. All the generators have been topped off with fuel. Hurricane season is coming,” said Ozman
Chief of Police Patrick Maxwell said he was also very busy during July 3 and 4.
“Fourth of July was probably some of the biggest crowds I’ve seen in about 4 years. There were crowds and dogs all the way down the town park to the yacht club to where the beach is on the strand. We even had people lined up at the Oxford cemetery, it looked like a funeral there,” said Maxwell.
Maxwell said there was an assault call he responded to between two men who got into a fight.
“There were two combatants where it started out as verbal and then became physical. One man had to go in the ambulance and charges are pending with the district court commissioners. I understand that the two of them will be terminated from their jobs at the two companies in the town,” said Maxwell.
Maxwell said he assisted other police departments with the locating of a woman with Alzhheimer’s disease during a Silver Alert. He also appealed to the public to report anything suspicious to the police.
“I would like to remind residents that if they see something to report it immediately. Don’t wait two days to call it in. We want to know if there are issues. There have been issues around the county and we don’t want anything bad to happen,” said Maxwell.
In the wake of issuing several speeding tickets, Maxwell says he is increasing the fine for speeding.
“I have the draft and will give it to the town manager who will distribute it to the commissioners. I’m looking to increase the standard fines and administrative and collections fees if they go to collections,” said Maxwell.
Next the council discussed the Talbot County Hazard Mitigation Plan, which will be on the Aug. 9 meeting agenda.
Town manager Cheryl Lewis gave an overview.
“The county has just finished the Talbot County Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is a plan for the county that identifies what we consider to be hazards and identifies the mitigation that communities can take to remove those hazards. It’s a pretty inclusive plan that usually comes out in a book,” Lewis said.
Having a hazard mitigation plan for the town is a requirement of FEMA.
“It will identify areas where you have issues such as street flooding, nuisance flooding and other things that need to be addressed,” said Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.