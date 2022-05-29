OXFORD — The Oxford town commission met Tuesday to pass their FY23 budget, discuss the Middle Passage signage in the town, and observe plans for a proposed rails-to-trails project that would allow bike and walking trails from Oxford to Easton.
Commissioner Brian Wells talked about the budget that the commission approved and passed Tuesday.
“Our budget runs about $2.5 million for the year. Revenue and expenses tend to balance out and we tend not to run a profit or a loss which is our goal,” said Wells.
Wells says the commission approved a slight increase in the tax rate to support the town in FY 2023.
“We raised our sewer rates and water treatment rates by an average of $9 per quarter to support the ongoing enhancement and maintenance of our water treatment plant and the water system,” said Wells.
Commissioner Gordon Fronk talked about the budget and its approval.
“It’s rather mundane but approving the budget is a very important role for the commissioners to fill in. There’s a lot of thought that went into the development of it,” said Fronk.
Next, Fronk discussed the Middle Passage signage which recognizes Oxford as a port where slaves were transported from Africa to the United States, saying he prefers just a sign or marker as opposed to the proposal of a sign and sanctuary with several benches on public property. After researching how other towns recognize the Middle Passage and seeing that out of 28 other port towns and areas whereby 25 only post a sign or marker without benches, Fronk says he would propose a sign or marker without the benches in keeping with what the other majority has established.
Following that discussion, a representative from the organization Talbot Thrive was at hand during the meeting to give a presentation on a proposed rails-to-trails walking and bike trail from Oxford to Easton.
Cameron Mactavish talked about the trail which he called The Oyster Trail. He proposed that in the near future, it could be possible to ride the entire route between Oxford and Easton on a safe and beautiful wooded greenway. The trail would convert the old Maryland and Delaware rail easement from Easton into Oxford into usable public space.
Completed following the Civil War, the Oxford spur of the trail was a key piece of rail infrastructure that led to prosperity in the Eastern Shore tidewater region. Much of the route is still visible and could be used as a shared path for users of all ages and abilities to walk, jog or cycle to work or for errands, time with friends or just enjoying the great outdoors. Challenges for the project are that the railway easement passed back to the land owners when the trains stopped using the railway.
