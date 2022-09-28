OXFORD — The Oxford Town Commission met Tuesday and top on the agenda was to swear in two board members. Cameron Mactavish will serve on the town planning commission, which has seven people and five-year terms. David Poe was sworn in to the board of zoning appeals which has five members and one alternate.
The terms expire every three years. Poe is the alternate for the board.
Following that, the council talked about rogue pop-up bike racing groups wreaking havoc in the town. Commissioner Tom Costigan said it happened during a recent car show he attended.
“In the middle of the car show, we had about 50 or 75 folks on bicycles come tearing down our street,” said Costigan.
The speed limit is 25 mph in the town and bike groups seem to be going faster than that.
“I guess what concerns me is to use the word racing and you’ve got a group that’s been coming down the Oxford road, that’s a fairly decent clip and they have to transition from that speed into town speed and that doesn’t always happen,” said Costigan.
Town Police Chief Pat Maxwell says attempts are being made to contact bike groups in advance to them holding races or large group bike rides through the town.
“We have put the word out to the bicycle groups that if they are going to ride in large groups, to notify us and we gave them the dispatch number to call. Whether or not they do it, it's just a matter of manners,” said Maxwell.
The pop-up bike groups of 50 to 75 people are also putting pedestrians at risk.
“It’s as much for their safety as it is for people trying to cross the street,” said Costigan.
Next, the commission heard from Public Works Director Matt Ozman. He discussed the advent of leaf pickup on streets of the town. Leaf pickup is on Wednesdays. It will go from late autumn until mid-December. The collection is strictly for leaves only which must be raked out to the curbside for pickup by the town’s leaf vacuum cleaner.
Following that, the commission discussed Ordinance 2213, which will increase various fines for specific violations of the town code. The commission deems it necessary to increase many town fines which presently do not seem to be large enough to deter many repeat offenders, so fees will increase or possibly double in the future. There is a town hearing to be held on the issue on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
The town has received a Department of Natural Resources grant to build a floating dock pier on the Strand. Town Manager Cheryl Lewis says it would not be a large pier.
“The idea would be to put a small floating dock off of there so that they could actually walk out and not walk in the marsh that’s there and do some living shoreline improvement,” said Lewis
The pier would not be susceptible to floods because fixed pilings would keep it in place.
“So the idea would be just a couple of pilings and then the dock. We’re not looking at a big dock just a platform that is a ramp to walk out onto a floating platform,” said Lewis.
The Oxford Commission meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
