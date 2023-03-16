OXFORD — In the wake of a heated February meeting regarding concerns over the police chief’s recent retirement and lack of transparency from town officials, the Oxford Commissioners began steps to address residents’ worries.
Comments expressed by town residents at the Feb. 28 meeting primarily centered on the circumstances behind former Oxford Police Chief Patrick Maxwell’s abrupt retirement in mid-February, along with questions regarding transparency with the town’s finances and hiring practices.
Jimmy Jaramillo, president of the Oxford Commissioners, opened Tuesday’s meeting by stating that the town had heard residents’ concerns and was committed to improving its policies and practices moving forward.
Commissioner Tom Costigan agreed with Jaramillo on improving transparency and communication, referencing the town’s recent responses to questions raised by upset residents.
Following the slew of public comments at the Feb. 28 meeting, Oxford Town Manager Cheryl Lewis posted written responses to inquiries about the town’s annual audits, boat slip waiting list, town-owned residential housing and hiring practices to the town website, which Costigan reviewed on the record Tuesday.
Costigan explained the financial auditing process, noting that the town had been audited annually since 1949. Audit reports for the past 11 years were recently posted to the town website.
As for questions on town-owned residential housing, Costigan said the town built two adjoining townhouses in 1989 for a few employees to live in the town. The homes are generally occupied by a police officer and a public works employee. If there wasn’t an employee to occupy the home, it was offered to a U.S. Coast Guard member for temporary residency, usually about two years, he said.
The town intends to continue providing residency to a police officer and a public works employee, Costigan said.
The commissioners also addressed questions on hiring practices, referencing Lewis’ response on the town website.
All jobs within the Town of Oxford are published on Indeed. Applicants for supervisory and departmental positions are interviewed and hired by the town commissioners. Those applying for entry level positions are interviewed by two supervisors and are hired after recommendation and approval by the commissioners.
Compensation for town employees is also approved by the commissioners.
In response to residents’ previous queries on current town employees’ salaries, Lewis said that annually, the town manager makes $164,000, the town’s police chief makes $100,000 and town police officers make $76,000, among others.
Speaking on hiring within the police department, Costigan said that a job posting for an officer was posted on Indeed, the town website and the town Facebook page in February 2022. The posting was also advertised in The Star Democrat and other Shore newspapers.
While the town commissioners previously did not elaborate on the hiring process or timeline for finding a new police chief after Maxwell’s retirement, Commissioner Brian Wells shared Tuesday that the town had selected 1st Sgt. Eric Kellner of the Easton Police Department as Oxford’s new police chief.
Kellner will join the department officially on April 10.
The town did not speak further on other personnel issues, interviews, discussions, reprimands and personal information of employees and applicants, asserting that the information is privileged, confidential and unable to be shared publicly to protect employees.
“I know this is not the answer that some of you want to hear, but with words like privileged and confidential, which leave a lot of people with even more questions, I will be happy to meet with the town’s ethics board to discuss this matter any time at any place they’d like to meet,” Costigan said, adding a suggestion to have a non-resident attorney guide the ethics board through the process.
To further increase transparency, Costigan recommended that the commissioners form an ad hoc committee composed of town residents to develop and recommend best hiring practices for the town to implement. The commissioners later approved the creation of the committee.
Residents interested in participating can send an email with a brief summary of their qualifications and interest in the committee to the town manager at oxfordclerk@goeaston.net by March 31.
