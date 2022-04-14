OXFORD — Oxford town commissioners met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the Oxford Day Celebration, the blessing of the ferry before the spring and summer season, zoning, water quality and even solar panels for the town.
For the first time in two years, the Oxford Day celebration returns with a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23. The ferry will be running that day for cars to go across the Tred Avon River with free passage for walk-ons all day.
At 8:30 a.m. there will be a blessing of the pets followed by the Talbot Humane dog walk. The parade marches along Morris Street and will have a piper to lead an assortment of fire engines, floats, bands, old cars, marchers and animals.
Oxford Public Works announced the moving of the historic town marker to its new location at the town’s pin cushion area with flower beds planted around it. A new landscaped border also was installed around the playground train at the town park.
Police report
Citing reports of several stolen cars in Easton, Oxford Police Chief Patrick Maxwell spoke during the meeting. Maxwell gave a reminder for residents to lock their car doors, report suspicious activity and make sure that Ring doorbell cameras are pointed to the street.
Zoning laws
Commissioners decided to amend zoning laws in regards to “paper streets” or when a lot is divided by a street or right-of-way used by the public. It allows a home on one parcel and an accessory building on the other if the lot is divided by a paper street. The amendment allows homeowners to use their entire property without need for a purpose for the accessory building.
Solar power
Solar power was discussed to reduce costs associated with the town’s water and sewer bills. Officials said they would be looking at adding solar power in a secluded stormwater pond area and will be getting estimates for solar panel systems in the near future. Town Manager Cheryl Lewis said they did have solar panels in a farm field, but the reaction from citizens was not favorable which is why the focus now is on the pond. The location of the pond is to the right of the town dog park.
As officials went over the budget, the emphasis was on getting more grant money, especially a grant for the solar panels which could save the town possibly as much as $30,000 a year off electric bills.
Water system
Lewis discussed the water system to explain that officials are working on solutions to removing arsenic and fluoride from the water. While it is normally optimal to have fluoride in the water, Lewis says the fluoride Oxford has in the water is actually bad for children and can permanently stain their teeth dark yellow. Lewis says the town is looking to dig deeper and in other areas to find better water than what is available now, rather than purchase new machinery to work with the current water supply.
