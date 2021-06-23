OXFORD — Town Commissioners unanimously passed a slight water and sewer rate hike during their Tuesday, June 22 meeting.
Oxford residents will see their water and sewer bill increase by approximately $3 per month, said Town Manager Cheryl Lewis, explaining the commissioners usually pass a small increase to the services annually.
Lewis stated the outlay for water and sewer services are costly. “There’s equipment, chemicals, electric, employees, etc., along with infrastructure debt to be paid,” she explained. There were no public comments in support or opposition to the increase Tuesday.
Commissioners also unanimously adopted Ordinance 2008, adopting the General and Enterprise budget for fiscal year 2022, and setting the tax rate at the Constant Yield rate of .3187 percent per $100 of assessed real property value. Lewis explained the constant yield tax rate is provided by the state of Maryland.
The funds are deposited into the town’s General and Enterprise Budget, which covers the operations of Oxford. She said Oxford’s FY2022 budget is nearly $1.6 million.
Lewis said over the prior two virtual commissioners’ meetings both ordinances were discussed, the budget for both the General Funds and Water and Sewer Funds was reviewed in detail and questions were answered as they were reviewing.
In other action, commissioners welcomed a new employee Maria Brophy, hired as a town planner.
