OXFORD — As part of a greater discussion on town transparency, the Oxford Commissioners responded to resident queries about waiting lists for the town’s boat slips.
A statement on the Oxford town website, authored by Town Manager Cheryl Lewis on behalf of the town commissioners, was read and explained at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Town of Oxford has 44 boat slips in three locations. The town’s policy is to maintain half for town residents and watermen, and the other half are for non-resident licensed commercial watermen, consistent with the town’s desire to maintain the working waterfront heritage of Oxford.
Two waiting lists are kept in the town office, and residents are added in numerical order with the date of their request.
Those interested in obtaining a boat slip must identify their boat size to help the town determine suitability of slips as they become available. Some remain on the list for an extended period of time because of the slip size needed for their boat, the location requested not being available or because they chose to pass at that time and remain on the list.
When slips become available, the first appropriate boat owner is contacted, and the town continues to call down the list until a new tenant is located.
Occasionally, lessees are permitted to exchange slips if a more appropriate slip becomes available, but must give up the original slip in order for the next person on the waiting list to have an opportunity, according to a statement on the town website.
The slip rates increase by 3% annually, per legislation the town passed in 2012. The fees accommodate costs incurred by slip maintenance, trash and other related services.
