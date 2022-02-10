OXFORD — The Oxford Town Commissioners unanimously voted against an ordinance authorizing the purchase of two properties on High and Market streets during a town commission meeting Tuesday evening.
Ordinance 2119 would have authorized the town to purchase properties at 101 High Street and 200 Market Street, both of which border Pork Alley, to provide additional parking for Oxford’s historic district.
According to the drafted text of the ordinance, the town commissioners believed that if Oxford acquired the properties, Oxford could develop and implement a plan to provide adequate public parking for those commercial buildings. Providing that parking would increase the town’s ability to preserve the small-scale commercial uses within its historic district, and the existing structures on the two properties could also be utilized to house town employees, according to the ordinance.
The property owners and town had entered into a contract of sale for Oxford to buy the properties for $550,000. The purchase was contingent on approving the ordinance, receiving requested grant funds of up to $350,000 or a request denial from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, and securing financing from a commercial lender.
As of Jan. 1, 2021, the property at 101 High Street was valued at $229,300 and the property at 200 Market Street was valued at $125,000, according to the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation’s Real Property Search.
A document shared by the Town of Oxford detailing recommendations on the Pork Alley acquisition stated that the intent for the property was a minimal and green passive parking area on the current open lot, utilizing brick or block pavers, grass and professional landscaping and screening. The plan would also incorporate at least one handicap spot.
The document also recommended that the parking area only be available for daytime use, with the intent of supporting the Market Street uses of the town, library and museum. This would have opened spaces on Market and Morris streets for commercial area visitors. The lot would not provide overnight or residential parking.
The plan was for the existing residential structure to remain residential, with renovations recommended after a review of the building’s conditions. Any exterior renovations would have required an advisory opinion from Oxford’s historic district commission. The intent was to maintain the building’s historic structure, improve the property for rent or sale and increase its value to the historic district.
A public hearing on the ordinance started at the Jan. 8 meeting and was closed following the Jan. 25 meeting, with a vote scheduled for Feb. 8.
Residents expressed a variety of concerns about the purchase price of the properties, the lack of an appraisal or home inspection, and whether or not Oxford even has a lack of parking.
At the Feb. 8 meeting, Oxford commission president Gordon Fronk expressed his appreciation for the extensive verbal and written public comments submitted by residents, saying that it’s been well considered.
“In light of all that, I do not feel the town is supportive of the purchase of this property at this price at this time, and it would not be in the best interest of the town to approve this ordinance,” Fronk said, later adding that he would entertain a motion to disapprove the ordinance.
Fronk then opened the discussion on the ordinance, giving town commissioner Brian Wells a chance to share his thoughts on the ordinance.
“I still feel that the lot by itself would be a good addition to the town,” Wells said. “I don’t feel that this ordinance is the right structure to acquire that lot, so I would not be in favor as well.”
Commissioner Jimmy Jaramillo echoed the sentiments of Fronk and Wells in his comments, adding that he appreciated residents’ active willingness to participate in discussions on the purchase.
“You all elected us as commissioners to represent the interests of the town and represent you all as a voice during these meetings, and we’ve heard your voice clear that this is not something you want to move forward with at this time,” he said.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
