OXFORD — The Oxford Community Center has reached a 40-year milestone and anniversary. Earl Segal, president of the OCC Board of Trustees, said the center is doing better than ever.
“While a 40th anniversary is often characterized as a ‘ruby anniversary,’ the Oxford Community Center is fortunate to have both community support and commitment at the diamond level,” said Segal.
Executive Director of the OCC Liza Ledford says the center is not just for residents of Oxford.
“The center has been around since the 1980’s as an independent organization, a nonprofit that was founded by the community members themselves and created to be a space where everybody is welcome,” said Ledford.
The OCC is putting together an exhibit detailing the history of the center.
“In 1928, it was a school and remained a school into the 1960s. Then it was shut down for a period of time and that’s when the building was earmarked for demolition. There was a big outcry amongst the townspeople to save the building and because it was a school, there was all that nostalgia of being part of the history of their families and themselves,” said Ledford.
The townspeople rallied and won and the school was not demolished.
“It really activated people who would not normally be activists and they saved the school. They got it from Talbot County, they got a lease from the town and they created their own nonprofit organization so that the building could be sustained and the community center could run by itself as an independent entity,” said Ledford.
The center is used for a number of arts and entertainment purposes.
“We have theatre here with the Tred Avon players. We have a kids camp with the Oxford Kid’s Camp and those two organizations have been with us since the beginning in the 1980s. We do weddings and events and corporate conferences, birthday parties and celebrations of life. Then the OCC Board of Directors produce multiple events and programs throughout the year such as author book signings, movies, dinners, cooking classes and different activities for all kinds of people,” said Ledford.
There is a calendar of events on the OCC webpage at oxfordcc.org.
“We want people to know that we are here for the people, by the people, and that we really want everyone to be welcome. So you may think it’s just Oxford for Oxford residents well it isn’t. It is for people of the Talbot County area or beyond that come for the art shows and come for the curated programs,” said Ledford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.