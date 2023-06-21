OXFORD — Locals were given the opportunity to look at artifacts, listen to presentations and ask questions related to the Delmarva Peninsula’s Nanticoke tribe through presentations at the Oxford Community Center on Thursday evening, June 15.
The presentations gave a glimpse into the area’s local Native American history and taught event-goers about some of the the traditions and practices held by the tribe’s descendants.
Liza Ledford, Oxford Community Center’s executive director, said the event’s creation arose from curiosity.
“We had so much curiosity about the Oxford story and the Oxford connection to the Native American story that we decided to dig into that research and ask around for who knew those pieces of history,” Ledford said. “We collectively, by six degrees of separation, assembled this team of presenters.”
The presenters were Captain William Dial, Chief Donna Wolf Mother Abbott and JoAnn Brown.
Dial, a retired Navy captain, presented first, giving a history on the Nanticoke tribe, while also zooming out to share the similarities and differences between Algonquian and Iroquois people. The Nanticoke is an Algonquian tribe.
At one point, Dial showed a drawing of a century’s old Algonquian settlement and joked, “I can get more comfortable with that. That’s more like an Oxford house.”
Dial also spoke about displacement of Native Americans and how the Nanticoke tribe was affected, particularly between the years of 1608 and 1683. He said the Chicone Reservation in Dorchester County was an informal reservation for displaced Native Americans.
Abbott, who is the chief of the Nause-Waiwash Band of Indians, spoke about the band’s traditions and showcased a table full of items significant to her culture — such as pelts, baskets and jewelry.
She held up pelts that she had tanned herself as well as an oyster shell much larger than anything you’d see at an Eastern Shore restaurant.
“A hundred years ago you would see an oyster like this because we only took what we needed,” Abbott said, holding up the large shell. “We didn’t stock pile food or animals or anything like that.”
The Nause-Waiwash band is a nonprofit organization made up of the descendants of the Choptank, Nanticoke and Pocomoke tribes. Abbott said the group’s goal is to preserve its traditions and history.
“My grandmother’s generation believed that it was disgraceful to declare yourself Indian, therefore she didn’t teach those practices to my father,” Abbott said. “We know at least two generations there that it got lost. We’re trying to regain all of that back. That’s our biggest mission.”
Brown, an herbalist who is of Seneca heritage, spoke last. Brown, who said she has been an herbalist for nearly 60 years, spoke about her heritage as well as herbs and what they can be used for.
“Here in this area alone, I can name quite a few herbs that were popular,” Brown said. “One is black cohosh.”
Black cohosh is a natural estrogen herb. Years ago, when pharmaceutical companies came out with a chemical version of estrogen that didn’t work well, Brown said those companies went right back to the natural form, black cohosh.
Before and after the presentations, attendees looked at local artifacts as well as artisan-made products placed around the room.
Tracy Hayman of Queenstown said she found the event online after having taken an interest in archeology. Hayman appreciated the focus of the event and said there were many interesting pieces of information shared.
“I like it being about local (history),” she said
Ledford said the history and culture of Native Americans in the area is important to acknowledge.
“I feel like it’s a history you can’t ignore,” she said. “It’s something to remember and reflect upon forever.”
