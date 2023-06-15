OXFORD — Oxford residents may soon have better quality videos to watch commissioner meetings that they aren't able to attend.
The move addresses improving transparency in the town's governance, allowing residents to watch the meetings they cannot attend in person or at the time scheduled. Currently the town is using Zoom for those who are unable to join meetings in person.
Commissioner Tom Costigan has been a part of the search to find a streaming service that will work best for the town.
"I know we have concerns from most individuals who would like to know what's going on in these meetings but can't be here and then have to wait until the minutes from that meeting are approved and transcribed," Costigan said at Tuesday's Commissioners of Oxford meeting. "So we have been searching for weeks, months trying to find a solution to that problem. And I think we found it."
The streaming service discussed by commissioners Tuesday is Town Hall Streams. Town Manager Cheryl Lewis said the service would involve a streaming camera in the meeting room as well as microphones for speakers. Live and "on-demand" streaming would be available for residents to watch online.
Lewis said "acquisition and installation of the system" would cost about $5,000.
There is currently no vote scheduled for this item. Lewis said the town is still looking into what will work best.
During Tuesday's meeting, concerns were brought up of whether another company would be a better choice and whether the town would own the rights in perpetuity to the videos.
Costigan said that many other live stream vendors hadn't responded to the towns inquiries. He thinks this is because those others companies consider the town to be too small.
The streaming service was not the only transparency issue discussed at the meeting.
During public comments at the meeting, Barbara Paca suggested moving forward with more communication and transparency.
"It seems like this evening has been a lot about communication," Paca said. "I should like to request that we could have access to all the grants that have been written thus far and to have a catalog. I know that everyone's done a very impressive job of raising money."
Paca said it would be helpful to the town's residents to be able to see all of the grants that have been written and how those funds are being spent.
The next Commissioners of Oxford meeting will be held Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m.
