Oxford Commission President Jimmy Jaramillo speaks during the Tuesday, March 28, town meeting. From left: Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan, Commissioner Brian Wells, Jaramillo, Commissioner Tom Costigan and Town Manager Cheryl Lewis.
seat in the June election, said the charter amendment is important because it would give town residents the ability to elect a new commissioner in the event of a vacancy, rather than having the commissioners appoint someone.
Oxford has three commissioners who serve staggered three-year terms. Under the town’s current charter, the town commission appoints someone to fill a vacant seat until the next regular town election, which is held every year in June.
For example, if a commissioner resigns with two years remaining of their term, the sitting commissioners would appointment a replacement to serve until June, then registered voters would elect someone in June to fill out the rest of the term.
Information posted on the town’s website by Town Manager Cheryl Lewis stated that Oxford is one of the few municipalities in Maryland that holds an election every year.
According to the posting on the town website, “Oxford’s current process provides the most frequent citizen opportunity to elect their officials in Talbot County.”
At the town’s April 25 meeting, Commissioner Tom Costigan expressed opposition to the proposed charter amendment, saying citizens would not be well served by the charter change and that the town’s current system was “orderly” and “fantastic.”
“I think this charter change has been sold to many of you as being more democratic and that it will lead to a better and more professionally run government,” Costigan said. “If I believed that, I would support it, and I would offer a resolution of support for that effect. However, I do not believe that.”
“Not only do I feel that it’s a bad idea, but in my opinion, it’s being fostered by a few individuals with their own undisclosed agenda,” he added.
Specifics on timing requirements for voting on the proposed charter amendment were discussed at the town’s May 9 meeting.
Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan said the commissioners have 60 days from the receipt of the petition to introduce a resolution including the text of the charter amendment and setting the date of the election for the amendment. The deadline for introducing the resolution is June 10.
The commissioners can put the charter amendment on the regular election ballot in June or hold a special election. A special election would have to be held within 40 to 60 days of the commissioners introducing the resolution, Ryan said.
Ryan also raised concerns about the language of the petition for the charter amendment, saying she understood its intent, but some of it would need to be amended further prior to an election.
Concerns included a lack of specificity on the timeframe for a candidate to apply to run for the vacant position and on notice requirements for candidates and the election.
The next regular Oxford Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, May 23.
