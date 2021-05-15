OXFORD — One seat on the town council is up for election in Oxford this year. Election Day is June 15, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the community services building at 101 Market Street.
The seat up for election is held by John Pepe, the president of the Commissioners of Oxford. Pepe has not yet filed for re-election.
The term runs for three years. Brian Wells has filed as a candidate for the seat, according to the town. The deadline to file as a candidate is May 17. Interested residents can file by contacting townoffice@goeaston.net.
Absentee ballots can be requested for any reason. Absentee ballot applications can be requested by email at: townoffice@goeaston.net. Applications can also be downloaded from the town website at: www.oxfordmd.net.
Applications must be returned to: PO Box 339, Oxford, MD 21654, or at the drop box at 101 Market Street. Absentee ballots must be submitted to the town office by 4 p.m. on election day.
On election day, masks and social distancing will be required.
Pepe was elected to the town presidency last year for a one-year term.
