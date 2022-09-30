Oxford Fine Arts Show

John Bradon Sills will be the judge for the next Oxford Fine Arts Show.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

OXFORD — The 39th annual three-day Oxford Fine Arts Show is set for May 19-21, 2023. The prestigious juried exhibit draws a wide selection of regional collectors as well as from major cities along the Eastern Seaboard. The much-anticipated annual show is well known throughout the area and celebrated as the season’s “kick-off” for art lovers. Submissions open Oct. 1.

