Resident Susan Kordell gives her thoughts on the language changes that should be made to the town charter following a newly enacted charter amendment that changes the way commission vacancies are filled.
OXFORD — Following a work session to discuss a recently enacted charter amendment that changes the way commission vacancies are filled, Oxford commissioners asked Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan to draft a proposed resolution to iron out language issues with the amendment.
The charter amendment, which voters approved in July, makes it so that a mid-term commission vacancy is filled via a special election rather than via appointment by commissioners.
Earlier in July, before the amendment was approved, commissioners held a special meeting to discuss what language would need to be changed if residents voted in favor of passing the amendment. At that meeting, Ryan talked about language issues regarding length of term of the elected commissioner, when candidates need to file a certificate of nomination and the timing from a vacancy announcement to when the election would need to be held.
At the work session Tuesday, Ryan gave the commissioners options for simple charter amendments that would address these language issues.
“[The changes] make it so that a special election this year or 10 years from now, or 15, are all operated in the same exact manner without interpretation,” she said.
Ryan said that when it comes to filing to be a candidate, the charter currently states you need to file by the third day of May, rather than by a certain number of days before the election.
“For instance, a 30-day time frame would allow you to file anytime throughout the year prior to either a regular or a special election,” she said.
Ryan brought up the importance of making it clear that a commissioner elected to fill a vacancy would serve the balance of the unexpired term. She also brought up the importance of including language that helps avoid having two elections.
“So that if a vacancy occurs within either 90 or 40 days prior to a regular election, that seat would go to the regular election rather than a special election and then a general election,” she said.
Resident Susan Kordell spoke during the meeting to give her thoughts on the changes that should be made. Kordell gave handouts of her proposal to meeting attendees.
Kordell proposed making changes for clarity and simplicity. These changes include naming the elections (general election versus special election), naming the dates “associated with the elections” and using calendar days.
“We want to try to make this as simple as possible,” she said before going through the list of specific changes in her proposal.
Both Kordell and Ryan had similar ideas for what changes should be made.
“It’s like we read each other’s minds,” Ryan said.
At the regular commissioners meeting later that evening, Ryan said the general consensus from the work session was to use calendar days, replace the word “appointed” with “elected,” specify that a person elected to a vacant seat is to serve the rest of the unexpired term and possibly change the way notice of an election is provided.
“We don’t have control over the publication of the newspaper,” Kordell said during the work session. “In town owned and operated models like our website, like our town bulletin board, if we want to post it, we post it. No lag time.”
