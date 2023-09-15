Susan Kordell

Resident Susan Kordell gives her thoughts on the language changes that should be made to the town charter following a newly enacted charter amendment that changes the way commission vacancies are filled.

 MAGGIE TROVATO/STAR DEMOCRAT

OXFORD — Following a work session to discuss a recently enacted charter amendment that changes the way commission vacancies are filled, Oxford commissioners asked Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan to draft a proposed resolution to iron out language issues with the amendment.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.