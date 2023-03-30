Oxford Commission President Jimmy Jaramillo speaks during the Tuesday, March 28 town meeting. Left to right: Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan, Commissioner Brian Wells, Jaramillo, Commissioner Tom Costigan, Town Manager Cheryl Lewis.
OXFORD — The Oxford Commissioners on Tuesday introduced a resolution that would impose a nine-month moratorium for businesses hoping to produce or sell cannabis within the town.
Resolution 2301, which was introduced unanimously by the three commissioners, would temporarily block applications, site plans and construction permits for businesses looking to manufacture or sell cannabis in Oxford. It would also halt any processing and approval for those businesses over the same time frame.
Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan said the town code and zoning ordinance currently do not have legislation regulating facilities that manufacture or sell cannabis.
However, the town is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan and hopes to evaluate the plan to determine the best place for such facilities, Ryan said. From there, the town can update the zoning ordinance to provide specific, certain parameters for the location and operation of cannabis businesses.
The nine-month moratorium would allow the town to complete the adoption of a revised comprehensive plan and other legislation restricting cannabis businesses in Oxford.
Adult use of recreational cannabis will be legalized across Maryland on July 1 after 67% of state voters approved the referendum to legalize it on November’s general election ballot. The Maryland General Assembly is currently considering legislation to determine the regulatory framework for the launch of recreational cannabis this summer.
The Commissioners of St. Michaels passed a similar moratorium for their town in January. The St. Michaels moratorium also prohibits sale of paraphernalia.
The Oxford Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Resolution 2301 at the Tuesday, April 25, meeting.
