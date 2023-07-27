Morris Street in front of Town Park. After a meeting with the Maryland State Highway Administration, Commission President Tom Costigan said the town will continue to use traffic-calming and no parking signage on Morris Street.
The Commissioners of Oxford agreed to get legal advice during closed session on the maintenance and operation of the sidewalks in front of Oxford United Methodist Church at a July 25 Commissioners of Oxford meeting.
During the July 25 Commissioners of Oxford Meeting, Town Manager Cheryl Lewis requested a closed session “to discuss personnel matters and also to receive some legal advice on some active legal cases.”
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
OXFORD — After a meeting with two Maryland State Highway Administration representatives on Monday, the Town of Oxford has a plan to solve the issues with safety, parking and traffic at Morris Street in front of Town Park.
“Over the last few meetings, we’ve been grappling with this situation of trying to find an intelligent, cost-effective way to deal with the traffic/parking/safety conditions,” Commission President Tom Costigan said at the commission’s Tuesday, July 25, meeting.
Costigan said he, Commissioner Katrina Greer, Town Manager Cheryl Lewis, the SHA representatives and “several” Oxford residents met Monday to discuss the situation.
“I feel it was a very productive and cordial meeting,” Costigan said. “Several ideas and concerns were voiced. The SHA reps seemed to be listening and offered solutions.”
At the July 11 Oxford Commission meeting, Costigan said he had instructed Lewis to pause the plans to repair the street with town funds. In a letter read during public comment at that meeting, resident Catherine Bitter blamed the SHA for the the bad placement of a white line on Morris Street that made parking a problem.
On Monday, SHA agreed to remove the white line on the road that is “forcing people to park in the roadway or over the curb,” Costigan said. He said the SHA will also install a continental crosswalk — the common white-striped lines — between the park and the other side of Morris Street. The SHA will do this once the town can install appropriate ADA-compliant aprons on either side of the street for it to paint the crosswalk between.
Along with installing the ADA-compliant aprons, the town also plans to continue its use of traffic-calming and no parking signage on the street during special events. It will explore the idea of hiring a crossing guard for special events and “peak weekend times.”
Greer called it a “collaborative discussion” and thanked Lewis for setting it up.
“We took a problem, moved forward and we have a good solution for now,” Greer said.
Commissioner Susan Delean-Botkin asked about the sidewalk in front of Oxford United Methodist Church during Tuesday’s meeting.
“That was a two-part issue,” Delean-Botkin said. “We had the emergency work, but we also put on hold the situation with the sidewalk in front of the Methodist church.”
Greer said the sidewalk in front of the church is the responsibility of the owner and not of the town.
Delean-Botkin asked to discuss the matter in closed session with town attorney Lyndsey Ryan.
Ryan clarified that the closed session would be for legal advice on maintenance or operation on the sidewalks and not a discussion on what to spend town funds on.
The commissioners had already planned to go into closed session after Tuesday’s meeting to discuss personnel matters and get legal advice.
During the regular meeting open to the public, Lewis said the legal advice in closed session was for legal active cases.
