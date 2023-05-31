OXFORD — The Oxford Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday, May 9, establishing a nine-month moratorium for businesses looking to produce or sell cannabis within the town.
The resolution, which commissioners voted unanimously to pass, temporarily blocks applications, site plans, permits, construction, processing and approval for businesses looking to manufacture or sell recreational or medicinal cannabis in Oxford.
The nine-month moratorium is intended to allow the town time to adopt a revised comprehensive plan and other legislation restricting cannabis businesses in Oxford.
Oxford’s moratorium was passed just two months before adult use of recreational cannabis is legalized on July 1. About two-thirds of state voters approved a referendum legalizing it in the November 2022 general election.
In April, the Maryland General Assembly passed a bill setting up the regulatory framework for the adult-use cannabis market. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed the bill into law on May 3.
The cannabis reform bill establishes a regulatory and licensing system for adult-use cannabis and imposes a 9% tax on its sale and use, along with renaming the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission to be the Alcohol, Tobacco and Cannabis Commission and requiring the administration to convert medical cannabis licenses to licenses to operate a medical and adult-use cannabis business by July 1.
During the town resolution’s May 9 public hearing, one resident asked about zoning restrictions around churches, schools or other family-oriented areas for cannabis businesses.
Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan said the town is not able to zone cannabis businesses so strictly that they would essentially be forced out — the town does have to provide some proper location for such businesses.
Under the new law, a cannabis dispensary is not allowed to be located within 500 feet of a preexisting school or child care center.
In January, St. Michaels passed a similar moratorium on cannabis businesses. The St. Michaels moratorium also prohibits the sale of paraphernalia.
