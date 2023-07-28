OXFORD — Before the Commissioners of Oxford meeting began on Tuesday, multiple residents walked up to introduce themselves to the “new face” at the meeting in the Oxford Town Office.
Not long after, the new face, Patrolman First Class Brandon Bobbick, was sworn into Oxford’s Police Department by Commission President Tom Costigan.
“The next item of business I do with great pleasure,” Costigan said before having Bobbick raise his right hand and repeat the oath of office.
Bobbick said he is excited to continue his career in Oxford.
“The citizens I have met so far have been more than welcoming,” Bobbick said in an email Wednesday. “I look forward to working with them to keep Oxford the safest and most pleasant town in the state.”
After swearing Bobbick in, Costigan congratulated him and applauses resounded from a room full of Oxford residents.
Oxford Police Chief Eric Kellner spoke afterward, welcoming Bobbick to the department.
“He’s no stranger to me,” Kellner said. “We spent many years working together at Easton Police Department.”
Kellner said he thinks Bobbick is a perfect fit for Oxford’s police department.
“His temperament, his knowledge and skills in law enforcement,” Kellner said. “He’s certainly going to be an asset to the police department and asset to the town. I look forward to everybody getting to know Brandon.”
Kellner said Bobbick has around 16 hours left of field training, which is state-mandated training that requires him to ride around with Kellner or Lieutenant Chris Phillips for a total of 80 hours before he can patrol on his own.
“We’re well on our way to getting him out and about and on his own patrolling,” Kellner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.