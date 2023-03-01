OXFORD — It was standing room only at the Oxford Commissioners meeting Tuesday evening as residents packed into the community center to voice concern about the circumstances of their police chief’s recent retirement and to express agitation over a perceived lack of transparency.
Over 100 Oxford residents attended the meeting, the agenda of which primarily focused on giving the community an opportunity to provide public comment to town commissioners.
Prior to allowing residents to speak, Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan set the guidelines for public comments and read a statement on behalf of the commissioners, acknowledging that the town’s governing body was aware that many were in attendance to raise concerns about former Oxford Police Chief Patrick Maxwell.
Maxwell, who served in the town’s police department for 34 years, with 12 years as chief, retired abruptly in mid-February, leaving the department with just one officer. The town did not provide a reason for his retirement.
“(The commissioners) extend their gratitude to Chief Maxwell for 34 years of service to the town and the department and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. They’re happy to have so many present this evening,” Ryan said. “While they appreciate and welcome the public participation, they will not discuss the circumstances of Chief Maxwell’s retirement or his employment with the town. These are confidential personnel matters.”
“To alleviate concerns about public safety, they want to assure you that the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is assisting our department while we’re in the process of hiring a new chief and working to have the police department fully staffed as quickly as possible,” Ryan continued.
Public comments voiced Tuesday initially focused on questions and frustrations regarding the lack of explanation to the public about Maxwell’s retirement.
Warren Davis, the first resident to make a comment, said that the town was at “something of an impasse,” noting that few, if any, Oxford residents believed that Maxwell’s retirement was voluntary. Maxwell’s inability to address his retirement due to allegedly having signed a nondisclosure agreement placed him and town residents in an unfair position, Davis added.
“You guys have gotten yourself in quite a mess, you really have — you’ve left so many questions about this, and about town practices in general, that I’m not sure you can recover,” said resident Jan Greenhawk. “We have questions about why is there a nondisclosure agreement? Why is Chief Maxwell being told to retire when many of us who know him know he had no intention of retiring for at least six years?”
“And just like the previous speaker (Davis) said, this leaves it open to speculation, which is cruel to him and to us,” she added.
Resident Dan Cordell noted that it was “abundantly clear” that the commissioners did not represent the will of Oxford residents in their decision, and called on community members present at the meeting to say “aye” if they agreed that the commissioners should deny Maxwell’s resignation and reinstate him as the police chief.
A resounding “aye” was given by many attendees.
Kimberly Baldwin, who’s lived in Oxford since she was six years old, called Maxwell “the only constant” in the town and asked why public information on a new police chief hadn’t been provided yet.
Jimmy Jaramillo, president of the Oxford Commissioners, told The Star Democrat on Feb. 16 that the commissioners will hire the new chief, but did not elaborate on the hiring process or a potential timeline.
What would happen to the town’s subsidized employee housing that Maxwell reportedly lived in and do the commissioners have a plan for following up on concerns were questions raised during the public comment period.
Ryan said she could not provide an answer on a follow up during the meeting.
Additional comments veered away from Maxwell’s retirement as residents brought up other issues they noticed with Oxford’s administration, primarily transparency in town dealings.
Some residents alleged a departure from best practices in hiring personnel, and others questioned why residents hadn’t seen a copy of the town’s audit and salaries.
On Wednesday, Jaramillo acknowledged that the commissioners heard the citizens’s concerns at the meeting and provided a brief statement: “We agree that transparency is a fundamental component of municipality government, and we will strive to achieve more transparent communication.”
Following verbal public comments, Ryan read letters submitted to the town office. One resident called out to her, asking if she or the town would be answering any of the residents’ questions.
“No ma’am, I’m just reading the comments from the public,” Ryan said.
The response prompted the resident who initially asked the question, along with about half of the room, to stand up and leave mid-meeting. The commissioners voted to close the public comment period as residents streamed out and talked.
As residents were leaving, several called out to the commissioners with other questions and comments. Amidst the noise in the room, Jaramillo called for the meeting to adjourn.
