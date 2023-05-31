OXFORD — The Oxford Commissioners approved a resolution May 23 setting a date for a referendum election for a charter amendment proposing a change to how the town fills vacancies on the commission.
The referendum election to change or maintain the current commission vacancy filling process is set for Tuesday, July 18, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the adopted resolution read at the meeting.
The need for a referendum election was initiated by a petition to change the town’s current method of filling commission vacancies. The petition, introduced by resident and commissioner candidate Katrina Greer at the town’s April 11 meeting, was signed by 215 registered town voters — 20% of Oxford’s qualified voters.
The petition requested to amend the town’s charter to switch the current process from appointment by commissioners to special election by town residents. It also proposed setting an election to fill a vacancy at the next regularly scheduled commissioners’ meeting and holding that election within 45 days.
Oxford has three commissioners who serve staggered three-year terms. Under the town’s current charter, a majority of the remaining commissioners appoint someone to fill a vacant seat until the next regular town election, which is held every year in June. The town’s registered voters would then elect someone to serve out the remainder of the unexpired term.
Prior to adopting the resolution, Oxford Commission President Jimmy Jaramillo noted that the town would be hosting an informational meeting on Friday, July 14 to discuss the current process and proposed change. The meeting will also serve as an opportunity for the town government and residents to openly discuss the reason behind the commissioners’ hesitancy to embrace the amendment, he said.
Further information to prepare residents to discuss the charter amendment will be posted on the town’s website, Jaramillo added.
Information already posted by the town states that Oxford’s current process of electing a new commissioner yearly “provides the most frequent citizen opportunity to elect their officials in Talbot County.”
