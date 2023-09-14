OXFORD — The Commissioners of Oxford voted to temporarily move $2 million from an account with BayVanguard Bank to the investment bank, Maryland Local Government Investment Pool, at a town meeting Tuesday.
Of the three commissioners, Commissioner Susan Delean-Botkin voted against this decision to move the money for two weeks until Town Manager Cheryl Lewis can come back with a report on alternative investment options.
With this report, the commissioners will be able to compare different rates and decide whether it makes sense to put the money back into BayVanguard Bank or keep it elsewhere.
The money being moved is currently earmarked for temporary funding for capital projects, Lewis said. She said the town will be using it as cash flow and so that $2 million amount will fluctuate.
Commissioner Katrina Greer, who made the motion to temporarily move the money, said investment pool is offering higher interest rates than BayVanguard Bank, which she said impacts the town’s budget. She said MLGIP’s rate is almost 5.4%, while BayVanguard is offering 4% rates.
“Heretofore, [BayVanguard Bank] had our $3 million to $4 million of regular checking accounts at an absurdly low rate at three-10ths of a percent,” Greer said to Lewis during the meeting. “And I realize you did get it moved up to 4%, but they really needed to step up to the plate.”
Greer talked about the ease of putting money into and taking money out of MLGIP.
“Because MLGIP is an instrument where it’s completely liquid, we could put the funds in tomorrow and then we could take them out Thursday,” she said.
Lewis warned commissioners and the town about the possible consequences of taking the money out of BayVanguard Bank. She said she understands the benefit of gaining interest, but said it could result in BayVanguard Bank closing its Oxford branch.
“We are about half of the investors in this branch,” Lewis said, adding that it is very possible the bank will “seriously consider” closing the Oxford branch.
“Because it has been a conversation over the years,” she said.
Lewis said she thinks residents need to determine whether the branch is of value to them before a decision to move the money is made. Both Lewis and Greer agreed that public participation was necessary to make this decision.
During the meeting, residents brought up different reasons for why it does or doesn’t make sense for the town to move the money. Some residents said that while the branch is local, they don’t consider BayVanguard Bank a “community bank.” Others brought up the fact that other banks in Easton are a short distance away.
Multiple residents talked about how staying with BayVanguard Bank essentially leaves money on the table.
“I don’t think there’s anyone in this room who would not like to have a higher rate of return,” Russ Gray said. “No one.”
Gray asked if the town has gone to BayVanguard Bank to see if they could match rates. Commission President Tom Costigan said this is a possibility. He said the commissioners have spoken with the bank and continue to speak with the bank.
Resident Art Murr talked about the risk of pulling the money from BayVanguard’s Oxford branch.
“You pull $2 million out of a branch, that branch manager, that branch itself, it has to account for that,” he said. “I understand how you can make more money. I really do get it. But let us not minimize the potential impact of what happens if you get rid of that.”
At the meeting Greer talked about possibly forming a finance and budget committee “for better cash management.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.