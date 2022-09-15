OXFORD — The Oxford Town Commission met Tuesday to discuss issues and appoint members to the boards.
Lucy Garliauskas was sworn in to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Also sworn in at the meeting was Terry Sullivan who is an alternate for the Historic District Commission.
Commissioner Tom Costigan said he was glad to get those positions filled.
“The thing I’m most excited about are our new additions to our boards and commissions. Our town is populated with intelligent, articulate people. I think we’ve just added two wonderful folks to both Planning and Zoning and the Historic District Commission. So I’m excited to see their work and help them succeed in their positions,” Costigan said.
Next, James Jaramillo, president of the Oxford Town Commission, talked about the Comprehensive Plan.
“I would say the most important part of the meeting was discussing the Talbot County amendments to the Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan. I think those two resolutions are very important and having them be brought up in public, for the town to hear about is extremely important,” Jaramillo said.
Town Administrator Cheryl Lewis explained what the Comprehensive Plan is.
“The Comprehensive Plan is a requirement of Maryland Department of Planning in the state of Maryland. It’s part of our regulations. Every community, every municipality and every county has a comprehensive plan. It basically dictates the future of your community with what you want to have whether it’s growth or not, economic development, all of that is contained in your comprehensive plan,” Lewis said.
The town will be preparing to review the Oxford Comprehensive Plan which is reviewed every 10 years.
“It addresses your environmentally-sensitive areas and the things that you know you have to look out for such as water and sewer and everything that makes you functional,” said Lewis.
The reason the commission was discussing the plan during the meeting is to get ready for the review process.
Following that, commissioners introduced an ordinance that would raise many fees in the town.
“We discussed raising fees; administrative fees, planning fees, parking fees, stuff like that,” said Lewis.
The fines get higher for not mowing grass, for example.
“It increases municipal infractions. Right now it reads that a municipal infraction is $100 for the first infraction and $200 for the second. This would add the $300 for the third violation which would be for not mowing the grass,” said Lewis.
Parking fees in some places would almost double and in some cases more than double.
“The second change here would be the parking fees from $30 to $50,” said Lewis.
In some locations where “No Parking” signs are posted in town, the fee raises from $20 to $50.
“If you violate something and you’re given a citation or $100 for a violation, if you continue to violate 24 hours later, you can be charged for each 24 hours,” said Lewis.
The ordinance on the fines was introduced by the commission with a motion and the next step is a public hearing on the fees which takes place on Oct. 25.
Next, the commission talked about the Oxford Community Center Road Rally fundraiser that took place last Saturday. The rally featured about 80 classic, vintage, exotic and special interest cars.
“It was the third annual and I have done all three, believe it or not. It’s just a wonderful event that is helped along by so many different volunteers, from people who feed us in the morning to a gentleman who drives behind all of us and makes sure that nobody breaks down and if anybody runs out of gas he has even had some gas for them,” said Costigan.
Oxford commissioners meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.