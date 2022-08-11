OXFORD — The Gordon Graves Community Service Scholarships were awarded to two high school students, Sara Chapple and Haley Sadler, for their exceptional involvement with the community at the Oxford Commission meeting Tuesday night. In addition, the commission discussed municipal and county issues ranging on a wide variety of topics.
SCHOLARSHIPS
Chapple wants to be a Latin teacher and Sadler wants to be a forensic accountant. Each student received $1,250 which can be used for books and supplies.
Phyllis Graves helped pass out the scholarships and explained why the two students were selected.
“I did get a chance to review these young ladies’ applications and like the commissioners, I was very impressed. Not only are they upstanding academically but the contributions have been made to their communities. I don’t think there is an organization in the county that they haven’t volunteered for,” said Graves.
NEW PERSONNEL
Next, Henry Hale took the oath of office to serve on the Board of Port Wardens. Hale has lived in Oxford for 30 years. He has been involved in many aspects of the community. He has served as an active member of the Oxford Fire Company and as an 11-year member of the Board of Port Wardens. He has served on the board of the Oxford Community Center and the Oxford Museum.
COUNTY-WIDE BUSINESS
Oxford commissioners also looked at the Talbot County Hazard Mitigation and Community Resilience Plan. The plan details how the town of Oxford will handle natural disasters and other emergencies. Geneva Schaffle, emergency management coordinator at Talbot County Department of Emergency Services, spoke to the commission about the importance of the plan.
“The plan specifically addresses projects just for Oxford and also for the county as a whole. It includes everything from mitigation projects to roads to community outreach to making more federal programs accessible as a community,” said Schaffle.
The commissioners approved the plan, which is also FEMA approved. The plan will have to be renewed again in five years.
FEE INCREASES
The commission also heard from Town Manager Cheryl Lewis on the fee schedule, which included increasing town parking violation fees by about $20.
Lewis is also proposing a $50 dollar fee for all vehicle registrations that are flagged by the MVA and a $75 administrative fee if the violator fails to pay the violation from the state they live and doesn’t honor the ticket.
SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION
Next, the commission discussed lowering speeds on the side streets of Oxford. Ryan said outside experts would need to be called in to see if the speed limits could be lowered on side streets.
“The transportation article does allow a local jurisdiction authority to reduce below 25 miles per hour provided an engineering and traffic investigation is done. The results of that investigation have to determine specifically that 25 miles per hour is less than reasonable or safe under existing conditions. So, basically, it has to be a dangerous situation supported by a traffic or engineering study,” said Ryan.
Rumble strips were suggested to get people on the side streets to slow down but then there was also concern that rumble strips may produce too much noise for the nearby residents.
RENTAL PROPERTIES
The issue of short-term rentals was also discussed. There are under 25 short term rentals in the town but the commission was made aware of why short term rentals are posing problems.
“The problem is that when you have a short term rental in the town of Oxford, ideally it should fit into your residential community and not be obvious that it’s a short term rental. If there is a short term rental next to Phyllis’ house, she doesn’t want to see 10 people in four or five cars pulling up because she wants to go to bed at night and isn’t living in Ocean City,” said Lewis.
