OXFORD — The residents of Oxford voted in favor of amending the town’s charter to fill mid-term commission vacancies via a special election rather than via appointment by commissioners.
Of the 300 votes cast, 230 votes, or 76.6%, were to approve the charter amendment.
Residents steadily filed in and out of the Oxford Town Office to vote Tuesday morning. The vote was held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“The people have spoken,” Commission President Tom Costigan said.
A petition to amend the charter was submitted by Katrina Greer, who is now a commissioner, in April. The petition had been signed by by 215 registered town voters, or 20% of Oxford’s qualified voters.
Greer said the “large margin on this vote” shows that Oxford residents value democracy and their right to choose representatives.
“I hope my fellow commissioners, Tom Costigan and Susan Delean-Botkin, are as excited as I am about the surge of civic engagement we are seeing in Oxford,” Greer said about the election results in a text. “Our town has been blessed with diverse and skilled citizens who are able to help us move forward and make Oxford even better.”
Greer said she looks forward to seeing new faces participate through joining committees and attending meetings.
At a May 23 meeting, after the petition was submitted, Town Attorney Lyndsey Ryan provided a draft resolution for the amendment and also read a resolution to schedule a referendum election. The resolution to set a date for the election was passed at the meeting.
At a special dommission meeting last Friday, Ryan explained how some of the language would need to be amended in a resolution if residents voted in favor of changing from appointment by commissioners to a special election. She said it would take a minimum of 30 days before a resolution could be introduced.
The length of the term of the elected commissioner, when candidates need to file a certificate of nomination and the timing from a vacancy announcement to when the election would need to be held are some aspects of the amendment’s language that Ryan said would need to be specified or adjusted.
Costigan said the special meeting indicated to him how the election would go.
“The tenor of the room, in my opinion anyway, was that most of the people in the room there were in favor of direct election over appointment,” he said. “So the results of the referendum really didn’t surprise me.”
Before entering the Town Office to vote on Tuesday, Oxford resident Barbara Ranson said that while she thought the town would vote to approve the charter amendment, she recognized that many residents don’t think the language is “as good as it could be.”
“I think they’ll look to the commissioners after the referendum passes to clean up the language,” Ranson said.
Like Ranson, Julia Yensho said she thought the results of the election would be in favor of amending the charter.
“I’ve talked to a lot of my neighbors and I think the general consensus is to be fair and democratic,” Yensho said.
Kathleen Case, who did not share how she voted, said she sees one situation where appointment by commissioners could make the most sense.
“I think that’s most appropriate when there’s only a short time left in the term — like a couple of months — because it takes a while to get an election together and identify candidates,” Case said. “But if it was at the beginning of the term ... it seems that it would be much more responsible to have a general election.”
In the current charter, the appointed commissioner serves for the remainder of the year until replaced or voted in during the annual June election.
Leslie Howells voted in favor of the amendment Tuesday morning. She said it was an easy choice to make.
“Nanosecond. Didn’t even have to stop,” she said about making her decision. “I feel that people need to have a say.”
Robert Konopacz also voted in favor of the amendment.
“I believe in democracy,” Konopacz said. “The reason my great grandfather came to this country was for freedom and to be able to voice their opinions and elect their officials.”
