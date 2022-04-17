CENTREVILLE — Chronic absenteeism at Queen Anne’s County Public Schools has more than doubled this year compared to the last three, with high COVID-case reporting having a “significant impact” on attendance, school officials announced earlier this month.
According to data presented during the Board of Education’s April 6 meeting, as of March 7, 32% of students have missed at least one-tenth of the 2021-22 school year. And so far, the average daily school attendance — calculated by dividing the number of days of student attendance by the number of days of student enrollment — sits at 91.08%.
Matt Evans, the school system’s supervisor of student services, said attendance rates are “fluid” as the academic calendar progresses. Chronic absenteeism, for instance, which is determined once students miss 10% of the school year, uses the number of occurred school days as a denominator.
Therefore, a student who misses a string of classes at the beginning of the year may be considered “chronically absent” for the next several months, until there are enough school days to drive the student’s quotient below 10%.
Even so, board members expressed concern at this year’s numbers.
“That’s a lot,” Vice President Tammy Harper said as she reviewed the data. Absenteeism is currently 10% higher than in 2020-21 and nearly 20% higher than in 2018-19.
Evans pointed to the large number of students who have missed school for pandemic-related reasons, either for testing positive or for coming in “close contact” with a positive person,” as a partial explanation.
“It doesn’t speak to all of it,” Evans said of the absentee rates. “But it speaks to a lot.”
According to QACPS data, as of March 7, 3,282 students were excluded from school due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol. Matthews said that number equates to 45% of the school system’s student population.
The trends presented by Evans all showed negative progress since the start of the pandemic.
Habitual truancy, the last data point discussed by the board, spiked over 1,300% once the pandemic began. Defined as unlawful absences for more than 20% of the school year, the local number of habitually truant students went from 44 in 2019-20 to 610 in 2020-21.
Truancy data for this year will be released by the Maryland State Department of Education in July, Evans said.
Board member Helen Bennett, a critic of different coronavirus policies for schools, acknowledged a “real inequity” between vaccinated and unvaccinated students, saying educational leaders have “caused a real learning loss, even more so, in students who were not vaccinated.”
Throughout the pandemic, quarantine requirements have differed between vaccinated and unvaccinated students. Currently, CDC guidelines recommend at least five days of quarantine for any exposed person who hasn’t received the initial vaccine or a booster. However, CDC also allow schools to “consider forgoing” quarantine for students aged 12-17 who haven’t received their booster shots.
In response to Bennett, Superintendent Patricia Saelens said QACPS had to abide by CDC guidelines, which have been regularly supported by MSDE officials.
“That’s what we go by,” Saelens said. “We go by the direction of MSDE.”
According to school spokesperson Lanette Power-Waters, because all families did not disclose their children’s vaccination status, the school system does not have accurate data on absences for unvaccinated students.
Board President Richard Smith expressed disillusionment at the attendance numbers, specifically when considering the percentage of students who actually contracted the virus.
Of the students temporarily barred from school because of coronavirus protocol, approximately 2,095 were dismissed for coming in “close contact” with a COVID-positive peer. Saelens said that less than 2% of the “close contact” population ended up testing positive for COVID themselves.
“If this ever goes on again, it’s something that we should learn from the past,” Smith said.
Evans agreed.
