CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners approved the creation of a citizen committee to evaluate the condition of the current Board of Education building on Chesterfield Avenue and provide a summary of recommendations for alternate uses once the board vacates the facility it has been based out of since 1982.
Announced Tuesday, Aug. 10, the seven-person panel will include citizens in the fields of education, engineering, financial planning and government, as well as alumni from the former Centreville High School. Bill Sharp, vice president of the CHS Alumni Association, was recommended for the panel by Commissioner Chris Corchiarino.
Queen Anne’s County Public Schools plans to build a new central office on Vincit Street. If the project maintains its proposed schedule, the Board of Education and central office staff will relocate into the facility in time for the 2023-24 school year.
Despite rallying cries from the alumni association and various members of the public during both commissioner and Board of Education meetings, the commissioners have insisted the historic building, which was constructed at the turn of the 20th century, will not be demolished. The citizen committee is the first official step made by county officials to address the future of the Centreville High School building.
The commissioners approved the committee in a 3-1 vote to begin their Aug. 10 meeting. Commissioner Steve Wilson, whose public support of keeping QACPS officials on Chesterfield Avenue most recently manifested in a letter read by Centreville alumni during the board’s Aug. 4 meeting, was the only opposing vote. Commissioner Phillip Dumenil was not present for the meeting.
The commissioners will address the Board of Education’s annual budget certification statement for fiscal year 2022 — which includes the planning and design for the new central office building — at their Aug. 24 meeting.
