RIDGELY — Old Glory descended from the sky over Ridgely with the help of some gung ho skydivers on June 11. The colors of the flag could be seen flapping as the parachuter came down to earth with the American flag hooked to his heel. A crowd of veterans, American Legion members, Cub and Boy Scouts craned their necks to the sky. Each Jump for Valor skydiver had a retiring flag tucked into their jumpsuit.
Old, worn out, damaged U.S. flags were brought to the Ridgely Airpark to be retired. The American Legion passed a resolution about flag retirement ceremonies in 1937 that states, “The approved method of disposing of unserviceable flags has long been that they be destroyed by burning.” Flag retirement ceremonies are often planned to take place on or around with Flag Day.
There was a pile of American flags draped in a fire pit. There were also crisply folded triangular flags with stars facing outward held with solemnity by the Boy Scouts. The Scouts were learning how the process of retiring flags was properly done. And the older vets seemed invested in teaching the next generation how.
The men falling out of the sky in a line pulled their cords and their chutes opened. Not all the parachutes were the same size, so some fell surprisingly fast and others made slower sky circles. All of the skydivers took up tightly bound triangular flags tucked into their jumpsuits. When they got back to earth, they got in a line and handed the flags to the Boy Scouts with solemnity. The Scouts’ job was to deliver these flags to the pyre.
“What we have here are flags that are unserviceable and are brought here for retirement, which we call the burning of the flags. We were contacted by the Jump for Valor folks; Ian Watson, recommended that we use skydivers to bring ceremonial flags down for retirement. We thought it was a great way to recognize Jump for Valor and the American Legion,” said Bernie Liswell of the American Legion Post 29 in Denton.
There was even a troop of Cub Scouts 264 from Ridgely,who were given flags to be retired by the older vets wearing their caps.
There are four main pillars of service that the legionaries stick to. They are: Americanism, children and youth, national security, and veterans affairs and rehabilitation.
Once all the flags were draped in conical shape inside a fire pit, accelerent was applied to the cloth and lit. The fire grew tall very quickly. One woman covered her face and said the ones not made of cotton are dangerous to breath in the fumes.
Love of country, where does it start? Perhaps in leaving the country and coming back with new eyes. Perhaps it is forged in military service. Perhaps it is someone telling about the flag and what it stands for. What this ceremony seemed to underline is older people telling younger people, “This is how it is done.”
Mike Watts, leader of Troop 77 of Denton, said, “This is a service event, which is great for the kids to learn. This is an event that the American Legion had on the calendar.”
Liswell said, “These U.S. flags that we have actually have flown over veterans’ cemeteries and military bases in the United States and around the world. We have one flag that was flown over Gitmo — Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Another flew over Afghanistan during operation Enduring Freedom for Iraqi Freedom. So we are well represented from around the world.”
All the flags, no matter their provenance, were burning mightily, filling the summer evening with even more heat. The ring of people stood transfixed by the sight of fire and dark smoke and the nylon stitched stars melting one after the other.
