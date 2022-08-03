PRESTON — On July 30, the town of Preston held a festive parade down Main Street with Buffalo Soldiers, fire trucks, revving classic cars and even a politician throwing candy. All this was in honor of James “Troy” Brooks, who was a beloved member of the community. He succumbed to pancreatic cancer in August 2021.
Brooks began his working career at Preston Trucking, and later worked for the Caroline County Board of Education as a bus driver and a certified driver trainer. He also operated his own transportation and bus business, Bay Breeze Tours LLC for many years.
He was a lifelong member of Mount Calvary United Methodist Church in Preston, a member of the Preston Historical Society, a member of the Preston Volunteer Fire Company, a member of the Buffalo Soldiers and various other community organizations.
Given his unique reach in the community from the fire hall to the historical society, all facets came out to celebrate his life. The smokey smell of grilled chicken pervaded the after parade gathered in the James T. Wright Memorial Park next to the Preston town office. There were speeches from under the gazebo as people were seeking shade and chatting with their friends. Many motorcycles and men in leather vests were arrayed in rows. A giant breast of chicken with a bag of chips and a water went for $10. The volunteer fire department crew manned the grill and used Brook’s special technique of leaving the marinade to pool in any crevice while the chicken cooked.
Lots of chicken had to be grilled for the crowd of over 100 and be marinated low and slow.
Andy Garey, president of the Preston Volunteer Fire Company, was standing at the grill.
“We got in the fire company a the same time. We have been together for 34 years now. He has been a really good friend for 34 years. He said I was his brother from a different mother. He was big, kind hearted. The nicest guy you could ever meet. Didn’t care who you were, he would always give you a chance. He was president of the fire company and he was big on the carnival committee too. We did a lot of chicken cooking together. We like to sauce it a lot and let it get brown. We would flip it and sauce it, flip it and sauce it,” said Garey.
Derick Brummell said, “I have been knowing Troy all my life. Troy was in the Masons with us. He joined Prospect Lodge in 1995. We went to high school together. Plus he was a school bus contractor just like I am. He was my trainer in the Caroline County school bus. Motorcycles! He loved motorcycles. He would do anything in the world for you. He was a man who wouldn’t say, ‘No’ if you asked him for something. He was a man of his word.”
His sister remembered him fondly.
“He was an excellent brother. Good father. Good friend. You couldn’t find a better person. So glad to see that they are honoring him because he was a community person. He would have loved this,” said Pam Clay.
One of his bus driving colleagues showed up for the parade and memorial.
“Troy was an excellent bus driver. His bus was number 35. He trained our bus drivers. We miss him every day. Great guy, great bus driver,” said Carmen Milligan, bus supervisor for Caroline County Public Schools.
Brooks’ widow struck a more somber tone.
“He was an excellent husband. Excellent father, excellent uncle. You couldn’t ask for no better man than him. I am dealing with the loss one day at a time,” said Simone Brooks.
“I remember his caring demeanor and his sense of humor, his sensitivity to others. Also his consistency of checking in on people. The only bad thing I have to say about Troy is that he wouldn’t receive all that he was giving. So I had to give him some choice family words when I found out on the street that he wasn’t doing well,” said Brooks’ cousin Dale Brown.
Delegate Johnny Mautz came with a citation, which read, “Proclaiming the month of August 2022 and dedication to James Troy Brooks Sr. for his service to our community, and country, his leadership and his indelible legacy presented this 30th day of July 2022. We have composed a letter that goes into more details about Troy and all the wonderful things he’s done right here in the community. We love him. We appreciate him.”
The letter will go to the Historical Society. Then Linda Fletcher, president of the Preston Historical Society, took the microphone.
“I would like to read a proclamation from the Historical Society. Whereas James Troy Brooks served Preston Historical Society as a board member, whereas James Troy Brooks served our entire community in various roles including volunteer fireman, school bus driver, driver trainer, commercial transportation business owner, Buffalo Soldier member, advisor, mentor, friend, parent and now grandparent,” said Fletcher.
She went on to claim the month of August Troy Brooks month on behalf of the Historical Society Board of Directors. She pointed out a basket full of purple bracelets that were being sold to fund research into pancreatic cancer in Troy’s name. Finally, she closed with a blessing. To which the crowd resounded, “Amen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.