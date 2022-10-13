Paralian, an exhibit by Marc Castelli, open Oct. 22

Watercolor by Marc Castelli

 MARC CASTELLI

CHESTERTOWN — Carla Massoni, the owner of MassoniArt Gallery, is pleased to announce the opening of Marc Castelli’s one-man exhibition – Paralian. For over thirty years, Castelli’s annual show has become a Chesapeake tradition. Expect to see unmatched renderings of watermen, workboats, and log canoes from a painter recognized as one of the finest marine artists in the country.

