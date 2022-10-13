CHESTERTOWN — Carla Massoni, the owner of MassoniArt Gallery, is pleased to announce the opening of Marc Castelli’s one-man exhibition – Paralian. For over thirty years, Castelli’s annual show has become a Chesapeake tradition. Expect to see unmatched renderings of watermen, workboats, and log canoes from a painter recognized as one of the finest marine artists in the country.
This year’s exhibition dates coincide with the Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Festival.
From the very beginning, Castelli’s annual show has been synonymous with the Downrigging. During the Downrigging festival experience extended Exhibition Hours at the High Street location: Friday, Oct. 28, 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
This year due to popular demand there will be two scheduled Artist Talks on Saturday, Oct. 29, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.
For those with Covid concerns, we are creating a series of “virtual” experiences to showcase Castelli’s 2022 exhibition — Paralian. Once the exhibit is installed, a video tour will be posted online and Castelli has prepared in-depth descriptions of each watercolor featured in the exhibition to enhance your experience. Paralian will be featured in the online shop, however, ALL sales must be handled directly through the gallery.
Visit www.massoniart.com for a listing of our High Street and Cross Street galleries public hours. Private appointments may be arranged to suit your schedule, simply contact us prior to your visit to set-up a date and time. Call Carla Massoni at 410-778-7330, gallery, 410-708-4512, cell, or email info@massoniart.com.
