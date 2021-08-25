DENTON — A group of 80 to 100 parents and children lined the sidewalk in front of the Caroline County Board of Education building on Franklin Street Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, waving signs and chanting slogans in protest of the school system’s decision to require masks indoors.
Caroline County Superintendent of Schools Derek Simmons presented a revised plan for the upcoming school year to the board of education Aug. 17 calling for universal indoor masking of teachers, staff, students and visitors when students are present. Students are scheduled to return to full-day, in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year on Sept. 1.
Colorful signs presented messages such as “Freedom Over Fear,” “My Child My Choice,” “We Do Not Co-Parent With the Govt.,” “More Smiles Less Masks,” “Unmask (Our) Kids,” “”Where There is Risk There Must Be a Choice,” “BOE Stay in You Lane,” “Let Me Breathe,” “Coercion is not Freedom,” “No Forced Masks or Vaccines,” “Remember School Board You Work for Us,” “Masks Give Me a Headache,” “My Health is More Important Than Your Fears,” “Kids Don’t Want to Wear Masks, “Freedom Not Force” and more.
Ryan Maloney said he was protesting mandates for both masks and vaccines. He said it was ridiculous “to lockdown businesses” and “lock up our kids.”
“Opioid use is up; suicide use is up,” Maloney said. “Isolating kids has a detrimental affect.”
He said not enough is known about the vaccines — Pfizer was just approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday — and his kids, ages 14 and 9, won’t be taking it.
Jennifer Veil, who has two teens in high school, stressed that parents need to be given a choice when there is a risk to children. She said masking children can lead to psychological damage.
Megan Allen was leading chants, “My Child, My Choice.” She was accompanied by her mom, her three children ranging from kindergarten to middle school, her sister and her sister’s children — all armed with colorful signs.
Allen’s eldest child would have been starting classes at Colonel Richardson Middle School next week. A social child, she was looking forward to it, Allen said. After the decision was made to require indoor masks, Allen decided to withdraw her children and home school them this year.
Pamela Curry said her kids came home from school everyday with headaches from wearing masks last year, and she wasn’t going to put them through that again.
She was frustrated by the mixed messages. Her sign had quotes from Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2020 and Gov. Larry Hogan in 2021, both saying masks don’t work.
She called the school board hypocrites. The standard for areas experiencing “Substantial” COVID-19 community transmission is for everyone to wear masks, so where are their masks, Curry asked. “They should be the role models.”
Like Allen, Curry said she has decided to home school her children this year after the latest decision to require masks indoors.
Arianna Curry, a rising second-grader, and Cameron Curry, a rising fifth-grader, held signs they had designed themselves. Cameron’s said, “Masks are the Worst.” Arianna’s said, “I Hate Masks.”
The protest started at 3:30 p.m. and continued until the central office employees left for the day.
On Tuesday, the school system announced all back to school and meet the teacher events scheduled to be held prior to Sept. 1 had been canceled “for the safety and well-being of staff, students and families.”
Simmons said in a statement, “The Board and I fully support individuals peacefully exercising their first amendment rights. However, at the Aug. 23 protest at the Board of Education office, employees leaving at the end of the work day were harassed by protesters that blocked or ran beside their vehicles, spoke to them in a threatening and profane manner, and photographed their vehicles and license plates. This was a deeply disturbing experience that left employees understandably shaken. Given those circumstances, we cannot in good conscience conduct large-scale events that will expose children, families and teachers to threatening and disturbing behavior.”
In the same statement, School Board President Jim Newcomb said, “We are saddened that the actions of a small percentage of our school community force us to take measures to protect the entire school community. We know these events occur in other places with other people; we did not expect anything other than civil and peaceful discourse in Caroline County.
“The mask requirement is not a political issue. Our goal continues to be keeping the school doors open five full days a week for in-person learning for all students. With the constraints we are given by the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland State Department of Education, we have a much better chance of meeting that goal if everyone is wearing a mask while indoors.”
On Tuesday, Caroline County’s COVID-19 community transmission rate was ranked “High” with a seven-day positivity rate of 4.18% and a case rate of 15.82 per 100,000 people. The county has three active outbreaks; seven residents hospitalized in Maryland; and has had 32 local deaths from the virus since the pandemic began, most of them in 2021, according to the health department.
