Nutria

Nutria are an invasive species of rodent native to South America. Their destructive feeding habits are known to destroy marshes.

 PHOTO BY JACKIE ORSULAK/USFWS

CAMBRIDGE — The Chesapeake Bay Nutria Eradication Project announced at an event at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge Sept. 16 that Maryland is now free of the exotic, invasive nutria.

